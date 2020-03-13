STUDENT STAR: Monae Castro-Saenz

Monae Castro-Saenz
9th grader at
Gering Freshman Academy
Q: What’s your favorite subject?
MONAE: “Spanish because it’s easy and I like my teacher (Caitlin Whitfield).”
Q: What do you enjoy about school?
MONAE: “I like learning. My favorite thing I learned this year was how to use Mr. (John) Boswell’s scientific calculator. It was hard at first. Then, I got the hang of it.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
MONAE: “I would wish for world peace because then everyone would be happy.”
Q: How would you describe yourself?
MONAE: “I’m nice.”
Q: Where would you like to travel?
MONAE: “Costa Rica because I would like to go to the cloud forest to see the trees full of clouds.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
MONAE: “I want to be a dentist because I like going to the dentist. Then, there was a career day, that’s when I decided what I wanted to be.”
Q: What do you think of the new Freshman Academy?
MONAE: “I like it. It’s just looks cool and I like how it’s set up with the lockers.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
MONAE: “I have two siblings, Reynaldo and Angel.”
Q: Who are your parents?
MONAE: “Alfredo Saenz and Adriana Saenz.”
