Student Star of the Week: Abby Madden

Q: What activities are you involved in?
ABBY: I am involved in Gering Cheerleading, Student Council, I am the co-editor in chief of the newspaper, and I am also in DECA.
Q: What is your favorite book?
ABBY: My favorite book is Charlotte’s Web. Yes, it is a children’s book, but it will always be my favorite.
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the area?
ABBY: My favorite restaurant is Ole. I love it because their food just makes me happy when I eat it.
Q: What is your favorite cell phone app?
ABBY: My favorite cell phone app is Facebook, not all teens my age use it, but I love it because it helps me keep in touch with my family (mainly my grandmas).
Q: Where is the best place to vacation?
ABBY: The place to go on vacation to me is Kenya, Africa. It is not only a tourist destination but also it is a place to learn about the culture and its people. It is my happy place and my favorite place on Earth.
Q: What are your future plans?
ABBY: In 10 years I hope to see myself graduated from law school and opening my own firm to be a divorce attorney and helping dads who want to be the best dad they can by allowing them to have custody and paying less child support.
Q: What do you like best about living in this area?
ABBY: What I like most about living in this area, is that is community. I love how the community comes together and cheers on their sports teams and they also provide an amazing atmosphere.
Q: Do you have brothers and/or sisters?
ABBY: Yes, I am the oldest out of four. I have my sister Samantha, who is a freshman. I have my sister Kadence, who is a 4th grader at Geil and my brother James, who is a 2nd grader.
Q: Who are your parents?
ABBY: My parents are Jeremy and Mellissa Madden.
