Q: What is your favorite subject?
AARALYN: “Social studies because I like to learn about the past.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
AARALYN: “My mom. She taught me to be nice to others.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
AARALYN: “I’m a helping hand, so I can help and give them advice. It makes me feel good to help someone, even if it’s something small or big.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
AARALYN: “I would wish for everyone to get along.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
AARALYN: “A doctor. Originally, I thought about being a neurosurgeon, but I went away from that because I don’t want to mess people’s brain’s up.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
AARALYN: “Play the piano. I’ve been playing for nine years. My favorite song is Emerald Lake because it’s mysterious and has low and high points. I like to imagine when I play.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
AARALYN: “I have a sister, Allisa and a brother, Tristan.”
Q: Who are your parents?
AARALYN: “Heather and Troy Rask.”
