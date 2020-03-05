Student Star of the Week, Ashland Todd, senior at Gering High School

Q: What is your favorite subject?
ASHLAND: “I took a CNA class that just ended in January, but it was my favorite subject. Tiffany Leetch, our school nurse, was teaching for the first time and it was cool being her first student. The class was really cool and started my nursing career.”
Q: What do you enjoy about school?
ASHLAND: “I like seeing the teachers, who I’ve seen for the past four years knowing I won’t see them next year. The two teachers I’ll miss are Mr. (Randy) Plummer and Senora (Angie) Vohland.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would it be?
ASHLAND: “I would wish to go back to kindergarten because my class was the class that started nap time. Also, knowing what I know now, I could focus more on classes in the nursing field. I wish I could have taken more classes I’m taking this year during my freshman year.”
Q: How would you describe yourself?
ASHLAND: “Stubborn and hard headed.”
Q: If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?
ASHLAND: “I would go to New Zealand because our dorm daughter from WNCC (Western Nebraska Community College) was from there. I found out facts from her that were cool.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
ASHLAND: “I want to be a neonatal nurse. I wanted to be a paramedic or an EMT (emergency medical technician) at first, but then, a nurse said there was a need for nurses. That interested me and over the summer, I job shadowed with Sara Harris at Regional West.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
ASHLAND: “I have three sisters, Kaetlyn, Nickie and Makenzie.”
Q: Who are your parents?
ASHLAND: “Nick and Stephanie Todd.”
