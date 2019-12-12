Q: Who is your role model(s)?
ASPEN: “My teachers and my parents. My teachers because of the way they push through the day even when they’re tired or don’t feel well. My parents because they deal with a lot and what they have to do in their jobs.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
ASPEN: “I play sports and I’m in band. I like to do things with music. I play softball and basketball, but softball is my favorite.”
Q: What are your future plans?
ASPEN: “I’m debating between becoming a teacher or a physical therapist. I just like how if you were to break your legs how you would put them back together and make them function again.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
ASPEN: “Probably less conflict in the world. Seeing the fights that happen here and seeing people bicker about things, it’s just not fun.”
Q: What’s your favorite T.V. show?
ASPEN: “I like Disney+. It’s awesome. They make it more realistic when they made those shows. Now, they’re kind of running out of ideas, so they’re just throwing shows out there.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
ASPEN: “Yes. I have a younger brother, Dawson. He’s a sixth grader at the Junior High. My sister, Autumn is a sophomore.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
ASPEN: “I like to play outside with my younger brother. We usually toss a football around or something like basketball related. It’s fun to spend that time with him and get to know what happened during his day.”
Q: Who are your parents?
ASPEN: Tonya Elsen and Levi Elsen
