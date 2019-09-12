Q: What is your favorite subject and why?
Avery: Math because I am pretty good at it and there are a lot of different things to learn.
Q: Who do you consider to be a good role model and why?
Avery: My mom. She is smart and she helps me all the time.
Q: What are your hobbies?
Avery: Dance, art, piano
Q: What is your favorite T.V. show?
Avery: I don’t really have a favorite T.V. show but my favorite movie is Beauty and The Beast.
Q: What is your favorite book?
Avery: The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.
Q: Who is your favorite music artist?
Avery: Meghan Trainor
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the area?
Avery: The Wonderful House.
Q: Where is the best place you’ve gone on vacation?
Avery: Disneyland!
Q: What do you think you want to be when you grow up?
Avery: A baker. I want to own my own bakery.
Q: If you could wish for one thing what would it be?
Avery: One million dollars.
Q: What do you like best about living in this area?
Avery: The people are nice.
Q: Do you have brothers and/or sisters?
Avery: 1 brother and 2 sisters: Emme, Megan and Marcus
Q: Who are your parents?
Avery: Kelly and Leigh Anne Tofflemire
