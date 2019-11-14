Bobby Hebron
Lincoln Elementary
3rd grader
Q: What is your favorite subject?
Bobby: Math.
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
Bobby: “My friend Issac because he is better at reading than me.”
Q: What are your future plans?
Bobby: “I either want to be a police office or I want to be in the Army.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
Bobby: “I would wish for my grandpa to still be alive.”
Q: What’s your favorite T.V. show?
Bobby: “Road Runner versus Wile E. Coyote.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
Bobby: “I like to play soccer and video games.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
Bobby: “I want people to know that I like video games.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?
Bobby: “Runza!!”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
Bobby: “Yes, I have a brother, Devlin McNees and a sister, Lillian McNees.”
Q: Who are your parents?
Bobby: “My mom is Krystine Starke and dad is Terrill Hebron.”
