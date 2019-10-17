Student Star of the Week: Bradley Rein, 4th grader at Lincoln Elementary

Q: What is your favorite subject and why?
BRADLEY: “Math because I like multiplication and doing one, two, and three digit multiplication.”
Q: Who do you consider to be a good role model and why?
BRADLEY: “Alan Robertson. He is a wide receiver on the Chicago Bears NFL team. I have always wanted to be like him.”
Q: What are your hobbies?
BRADLEY: “Football, riding bikes and jumping on the trampoline.”
Q: What is your favorite T.V. show?
BRADLEY: “Bunk’d”
Q: What is your favorite book?
BRADLEY: “The Collector” — science fiction
Q: Who is your favorite music artist?
BRADLEY: Blake Shelton
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the area?
BRADLEY: Dairy Queen or McDonald’s
Q: Where is the best place you’ve gone on vacation?
BRADLEY: Rapid City, South Dakota
Q: What do you think you want to be when you grow up?
BRADLEY: An NFL football player
Q: If you could wish for one thing what would it be?
BRADLEY: “Have no homeless people.”
Q: What do you like best about living in this area?
BRADLEY: “There are a lot of things to do as I did live in Bayard.”
Q: Do you have brothers and/or sisters?
BRADLEY: “I have a 7-month-old sister and a 3-year-old brother.”
Q: Who are your parents?
BRADLEY: Colleen Rein and Andrew Rein; Kally Brooks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.