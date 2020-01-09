Q: What is your favorite subject?
CADEN: “Math. I just like it.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
CADEN: “My mom and step-dad. They taught me that I should never give up.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
CADEN: “I’m a funny person and a nice person.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?
CADEN: “The Wonderful House. I order the sesame chicken.”
Q: What’s your favorite song?
CADEN: “‘My Blood’ by 21 Pilots. It makes me feel like when I’m with my brother.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
CADEN: A T-rex because I’ve been really into dinosaurs and my favorite is a T-rex.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
CADEN: “A meteorologist. I like to watch weather show and I thin it’s inspired me.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
CADEN: “I like to hunt and fish. My favorite is deer and rainbow trout.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
CADEN: “I have a brother, Jack and a sister, Paisley.”
Q: Who are your parents?
CADEN: Alisha Closson and Joshua Gauze and Jeremiah and Tori Closson.
