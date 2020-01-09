Student Star of the Week 1-9-2020

Caden Closson, Northfield Elementary fifth grader

 Lauren Brant/Gering Courier

Q: What is your favorite subject?

CADEN: “Math. I just like it.”

Q: Who is your role model(s)?

CADEN: “My mom and step-dad. They taught me that I should never give up.”

Q: What do you want people to know about you?

CADEN: “I’m a funny person and a nice person.”

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?

CADEN: “The Wonderful House. I order the sesame chicken.”

Q: What’s your favorite song?

CADEN: “‘My Blood’ by 21 Pilots. It makes me feel like when I’m with my brother.”

Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?

CADEN: A T-rex because I’ve been really into dinosaurs and my favorite is a T-rex.”

Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?

CADEN: “A meteorologist. I like to watch weather show and I thin it’s inspired me.”

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

CADEN: “I like to hunt and fish. My favorite is deer and rainbow trout.”

Q: Do you have any siblings?

CADEN: “I have a brother, Jack and a sister, Paisley.”

Q: Who are your parents?

CADEN: Alisha Closson and Joshua Gauze and Jeremiah and Tori Closson.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.