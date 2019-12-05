Q: What is your favorite subject?
CAMILLE: “Math. It’s fun to do challenging stuff.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
CAMILLE: “My mom because she taught me how to take care of people and to be kind to people.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
CAMILLE: “Sometimes you can’t judge people on the outside. They can actually be really nice and loving on the inside.”
Q: What are your future plans?
CAMILLE: “Probably somebody who goes around and teaches ag. I like doing agriculture.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
CAMILLE: “To win state for showing.”
Q: What’s your favorite book?
CAMILLE: “June B. Jones.”
Q: What’s your favorite TV show?
CAMILLE: “Alexa and Key on Netflix.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
CAMILLE: “I have two, Katelyn and Carter.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
CAMILLE: “Go outside and go play with my animals and my dog or just watch TV.”
Q: Who are your parents?
CAMILLE: Jana and Shain Shimic
