Student Star of the Week: Carson Newberry, sixth grader at Gering Junior High School

Q: What is your favorite subject?
CARSON: “Math because I can do.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
CARSON: “My dad because he works in technology in the schools. I like computers.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
CARSON: “I like playing on my laptop. Minecraft is fun because I can play it. I also like Lego’s. I like to build skyscrapers.”
Q: What is your favorite T.V. show?
CARSON: “I like building and computers like on HGTV. I like building stuff.”
Q: Where is your favorite place to eat in the area?
CARSON: “McDonalds. I like the thick cheese on the cheese burgers.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
CARSON: “I want to work like my dad or be an astronaut, so I wouldn’t have to be in my wheelchair. I can float in space.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
CARSON: “Money because I’d make a mansion or a skyscraper. I’m going to be a billionaire.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
CARSON: “I want people to know I’m in a wheelchair.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
CARSON: “I have two brothers, Gage and Aidan and one sister, Kairyn.”
Q: Who are your parents?
CARSON: Lionel and Andrea Newberry
