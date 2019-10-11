Q: What do you like to play?
DEBBIE: “Tag because I like tagging people.”
Q: What is your favorite book?
DEBBIE: “Shapes”
Q: What is your favorite meal?
DEBBIE: “I like when my mom cooks rice. I like to eat at the dining table.”
Q: Who do you consider to be a good role model and why?
DEBBIE: “A cop because they keep us safe.”
Q: What do you like best about living in the area?
DEBBIE: “Swimming in the outside pool.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would it be?
DEBBIE: “A snack.”
Q: What is your favorite T.V. show?
DEBBIE: “The Animal Channel because there’s lots of animals.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
DEBBIE: “A firefighters. I like their trucks.”
Q: Do you have any brothers and/or sisters?
DEBBIE: “I have one brother and one sister.”
Q: Who are your parents?
DEBBIE: Paul and Oluvunmi Sunmbola
