Student Star of the Week, Hannah Walker, Gering Freshman Academy, ninth-grader

Q: What is your favorite subject?
HANNAH: “English because I like to write and speak. I like all styles of writing.”
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the area?
HANNAH: “Runza. I get the chicken strips with fries and a chocolate chip cookie.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
HANNAH: “A car because mine is broken. Maybe I would get a Chevy pickup.”
Q: What are your future plans after high school?
HANNAH: “I want to become a brain surgeon and go to college and learn about how trauma affects the brain. I always wanted to be a doctor, but I recently witnessed an accident where a lady had brain trauma. I want to learn about it.”
Q: What was your reaction when you saw the crash?
HANNAH: “There was a little boy in the back seat. He’s 6 years old and goes to Geil. His mom was unconscious. My dad started to freak out and I told him ‘If I freak out, the boy will freak out.’” He (the boy) was in the back of the van and he crawled out the window because the doors were jammed shut.”
Q: How did you maintain your composure as you got the children out of the car?
HANNAH: “It took a lot of courage, but I knew I had to act fast before something happened. I used to want to be a pediatric doctor, but I realized helping older and younger people is a way to keep giving back.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
HANNAH: “I have two in high school, Maddi and Anthony and one in college, Tanner.”
Q: Who are your parents?
HANNAH: “Ron and Micki Walker.”
After learning about Hannah’s actions at the crash, Gering High School teacher Jill Trautman said, “In my eyes, Hannah Walker is a HERO and if we ever had a traumatic event here at the High school (God forbid) I’m glad she’d be here to offer help and support.”
