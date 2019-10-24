Q: What is your favorite subject?
JONAH: “Science is my favorite, specifically astronomy. Its always fascinated me how big and infinite the universe is. When I was younger, I would look at the sky, the sun and clouds and wonder what’s after that.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
JONAH: “Probably my parents. I have a good relationship with them. My parents are happy and smart, so I look up to them.”
Q: What are some of your hobbies?
JONAH: “I like playing games on the consoles at home. I also like listening to music and watching T.V. with parents.”
Q: What is your favorite T.V. show?
JONAH: “I like shows like sitcoms. Sometimes watch cartoons.”
Q: What is your favorite restaurant in the area?
JONAH: “I like Taco de Oro and I get chicken from Runza.”
Q: Where is the best place to vacation?
JONAH: “Quite a few places would be fun. But I would say I’d like to travel to Alaska. I love snow and the way the sun works up there. Preferably, I want to go there in the winter because night lasts longer.”
Q: What do you want be when you grow up?
JONAH: “In computer lab, we do coding. I think that would be cool to develop software.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish?
JONAH: “I would want to have a good family for my entire life. Family has always been very important to me.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?”
JONAH: “People know me as a smart person, but if I could decide what people know about me, I would say friendly or nice and a good person.”
Q: Who are your parents?
JONAH: Aaron and Lisa Reyes
