Student Star of the Week, Jude Blaha, Northfield Elementary third grader

Q: What is your favorite subject?

JUDE: “I like math and science. My favorite thing that we learned about this year was space. When we were talking about space, I learned that you have to be faster than light to escape a black hole and a star can collapse into a black hole.”

Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?

JUDE: “I want to be a scientist about space.”

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant?

JUDE: “Applebee’s. I like to get their burgers.”

Q: What do you like to do for fun?

JUDE: “I like to play video games. I have all sorts of games, but my favorite is Subnautica. I also have a second one called Subnautica below zero. You’re in the ocean and you try to escape the planet because you’re on an alien planet. It’s fun.”

Q: Do you have any siblings?

JUDE: “I have a little brother Luke.”

Q: Who are your parents?

JUDE: “Shaylean and Jacob.”

