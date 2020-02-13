Student Star of the Week, Jude Blaha, Northfield Elementary third grader

Jude Blaha
3rd grader at Northfield Elementary
Q: What is your favorite subject?
JUDE: “I like math and science. My favorite thing that we learned about this year was space. When we were talking about space, I learned that you have to be faster than light to escape a black hole and a star can collapse into a black hole.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
JUDE: “I want to be a scientist about space.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant?
JUDE: “Applebee’s. I like to get their burgers.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
JUDE: “I like to play video games. I have all sorts of games, but my favorite is Subnautica. I also have a second one called Subnautica below zero. You’re in the ocean and you try to escape the planet because you’re on an alien planet. It’s fun.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
JUDE: “I have a little brother Luke.”
Q: Who are your parents?
JUDE: “Shaylean and Jacob.”
