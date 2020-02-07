Q: What is your favorite subject?
KADEN: “Gym. I like sports, so gym class is fun. My favorite sport is basketball.”
Q: What do you enjoy about school?
KADEN: “Seeing my friends.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
KADEN: “A cure for cancer and other diseases. My grandma, Carol had breast cancer and she beat it, but then she died from Alzheimer’s.”
Q: What should people know about you?
KADEN: “I’m smart and I like to help my friends.”
Q: What is the hardest part about junior high?
KADEN: “Probably getting to class on time between all of the sixth and seventh graders, who talk in the halls between classes.”
Q: What has your time in junior high taught you?
KADEN: “I need to manage my time better because if you don’t know what you’re doing and how long it will take you, then you’ll be late on everything.”
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
KADEN: “Mr. (Jon) Hutchison because he was one of the football coaches and his class is fun to be in. He’s not too strict, but not too easy, either. He teaches social studies.”
Q: What have you learned in social studies?
KADEN: “We are talking about how our country started and how they struggled financially when it first began because of the war.”
Q: How does it feel having only 13 weeks left in junior high?
KADEN: “I’m excited, but kind of nervous to go to the high school because of how big the kids are.”
Q: Do you have any advice for the 7th and 6th graders?
KADEN: “Don’t mess around, especially during a test because you’ll get your paper taken away, it will be entered as a zero and you will fail. Also, don’t mess around in the hallways, otherwise you’ll have to go to detention.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
KADEN: “I have three. Carsen, Kellen and Kaden.
Q: Who are your parents?
KADEN: “Jade and Dwight Malcolm.”
