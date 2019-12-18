Q: What is your favorite subject?
LOREN: “I like math because it’s fun solving equations.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
LOREN: “My mom and dad because they’re my parents. They taught me how to tie my shoes and read.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
LOREN: “I’m smart and I like music and volleyball. Singing is fun and in volleyball, you hit the ball over the net.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
LOREN: “To help homeless people because they don’t have food, water and shelter. I would give them money.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
LOREN: “A teacher. It sounds fun. Everything would be fun to teach, but social studies is the hardest.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
LOREN: “I like to play outside. I play with my Bloodhound Moana. We play fetch and chase. He slobbers all over though and it’s gross.”
Q: What are you looking forward to for Christmas?
LOREN: “Spending time with our family.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
LOREN: “Ethan and Hudson.”
Q: Who are your parents?
LOREN: “Jared and Kacey Ross.”
