Student Star of the Week: Mason Gaudreault, Gering Junior High 8th grader

Q: What is your favorite subject?
MASON: “Medical science because I hope to go into that for my career.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
MASON: “My parents or Ms. (Blair) McDonald. They have taught me respect and have just been great role models for me.”
Q: What are your future plans?
MASON: “I want to be a veterinarian. I love animals and blood doesn’t bother me. I’ve had dogs and cared for them and I just want to be able to help people.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
MASON: “I would wish to get my dog back. His name was Brodie and he was a Golden retriever. He had cancer, so we had to put him down. Or I would wish to make it to the MLB (Major League Baseball).”
Q: What’s your favorite T.V. show?
MASON: “I like to watch football or baseball. I don’t really have a favorite football team, but I do like the Boston Red Sox.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
MASON: “I like to play baseball, hangout with my friends and go to the Y.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
MASON: “I’m kind and willing to help people. I feel good when I help people and I like giving back to spread knowledge when others struggle and I know the answer.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?
MASON: “My favorite restaurant is Ole. I like their enchiladas.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
MASON: “I have two older brothers, Kyle and Ryley.”
Q: Who are your parents?
MASON: “Mike and Jan Gaudreault.”
