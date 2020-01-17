Q: What is your favorite subject?
RILEY: Art
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
RILEY: “I’m a good friend. I help my friends through their day.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?
RILEY: “Prime Cut because they have ice cream. It’s vanilla and I like it without toppings.”
Q: What’s your favorite song?
RILEY: “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
RILEY: “My own pet. I would want a dog because they are gentle. I would teach them to roll over.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
RILEY: “A veterinarian because you get to see animals.”
Q: What is your favorite animal and why?
RILEY: “Owls because they have different patterns on them.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
RILEY: “Play with my cousins. We like to play tag and hide and seek.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
RILEY: “I have one. She’s my older sister Kamryn.”
Q: Who are your parents?
RILEY: “Tyler and Ashley Lindhorst
