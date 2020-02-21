Student Star of the Week, Sadie Hackett, second grader at Lincoln Elementary

Q: What is your favorite subject?
Sadie: “Math. It’s really fun and we get to do addition.”
Q: What do you like about school?
Sadie: “Learning. Subtraction is the hardest to do.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
Sadie: “For everybody to be safe.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant?
Sadie: “Subway. I like my sandwich with pickles and salami.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
Sadie: “A photographer because I like art.”
Q: What should people know about you?
Sadie: “I’m smart and I’m a good friend.”
Q: Why are you dressed like a Rockstar?
Sadie: “We dressed up to help people with cancers and other sicknesses.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
Sadie: “I have a little sister, Quinn.”
Q: Who are your parents?
Sadie: “Robert and Lyndsi Hackett.”
