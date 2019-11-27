Q: What is your favorite subject?
TIRZAH: “I like art. I just like it because we draw and it calms me down.”
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
TIRZAH: “I look up to my parents and my friends.”
Q: What are your future plans?
TIRZAH: “A vet. I like helping animals. My favorite animal is a panda.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
TIRZAH: “I would wish for peace and quiet inside of Jerusalem.”
Q: What’s your favorite book?
TIRZAH: “My favorite book is a series I’m reading called the Land of Stories. It’s about these two kids and they go on adventures in different places than the world that we live in.”
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
TIRZAH: “I hang around with my siblings. I like to play games with them.”
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
TIRZAH: “I’m kind and smart and I care about people.”
Q: What’s your favorite dish to eat during Thanksgiving?
TIRZAH: “I like the olives that we usually have on the table. I just eat them plain.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
TIRZAH: “I have three siblings, Isiah, Zephaniah, and Alethia.”
Q: Who are your parents?
TIRZAH: Tracy and David Henderson
