Q: What’s your favorite subject?
TRE: “Math because both my parents are math teachers and it’s just one of the things I’m good at.”
Q: What do you enjoy about school?
TRE: “Mostly it’s math, hanging out with friends at recess and playing games at recess.
Q: What should people know about you?
TRE: “I’m a good kid. I’m good at basketball, I’m smart, helpful and kind.”
Q: Jan. 29 is I Love Public Schools Day. What do you love about being at Lincoln Elementary?
TRE: “It’s a cool school. We have Mrs. Kacey and Mrs. Barker, who is a good principal. We just have a lot of good teachers like my teacher Mrs. (Kristi) Mueller and Mrs. (Sarah) Cline. It’s a really good school that prepares students for junior high.”
Q: When you’re not at school, what do you like to do for fun?
TRE: “Hang out with friends, going to the gym training basketball with my dad. During the summertime, I play golf with my mom.”
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
TRE: “To be in the NBA. I’d want to play for the Los Angeles Lakers because Lebron James is my favorite player in the NBA and he plays for the Lakers.
Q: What position do you play in basketball?
TRE: “I can play anything.
Q: What is the hardest part about school?
TRE: “The hardest part about school is trying to figure out something hard you don’t get, but you have to overcome that and solve your problem.”
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?
TRE: “I like to eat fried rice, so I would like to go to Wonderful House or Asian Buffett. I’ve just liked it since I was like 3 years old.”
Q: What do you like about living in the valley?
TRE: “It’s a small community, so I have a lot of friends here.”
Q: What’s your favorite place to visit when you’re not in school?
TRE: “My favorite place to go is the YMCA or the Carpenter Center or the junior high to go train with my dad and shoot baskets. That’s me and his favorite time of day.”
Q: How has your dad helped you with your basketball skills?
TRE: “He taught me a bunch of different skills like how to get around a defender by using moves or if there’s a defender on your hip, moves you can use to get them off of your hip.”
Q: Who are your siblings?
TRE: “I have three siblings. My youngest sibling is Ezekiel and he is 3 years old, the second youngest is Aubrey and she’s 7 years old and my oldest is Ali and she’s 17.”
Q: Who are your parents?
TRE: “John and Jessica Boswell.”
