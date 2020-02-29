Q: What is your favorite subject?
ZOE: “I like computers and library. In computers we get to play Jump Start where you get badges that get colorful and more colorful. Each good thing you do you get a new island. In library every Thursday you get a new book and then we watch a movie.”
Q: What do you enjoy about school?
ZOE: “I get to be with my friends.”
Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?
ZOE: “I want to be a chef. I like to cook a lot of things, but my favorite is to cook pizza.”
Q: If you could wish for anything, what would you wish for?
ZOE: “I wish to see my friends when I’m in college and to have a good life and a good world.”
Q: How would you describe yourself?
ZOE: “I would describe myself as fun and kind of silly.”
Q: What is the hardest part about school?
ZOE: “The hardest part is when you don’t have a test and you’re not ready for it.”
Q: What do you like to do during the summer?
ZOE: “In the summer, sometimes my family goes to the pool and it’s fun. If you’re lucky enough, you get to have your birthday at the pool.”
Q: How do you feel about being a third grader next year?
ZOE: “I’m almost scared to go to third grade because I don’t want to get bad grades.”
Q: If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?
ZOE: “I would go to Hawaii, New York and Florida. In Hawaii, I would like to go to the beach and swim with dolphins. In Florida, I hope to see a dolphin named Winter because I have a dolphin stuffed animal that I named Winter. In New York, I want to see Pixar in Life because they have movie characters there like from Wall-E and Inside Out.”
Q: Do you have any siblings?
ZOE: “I have a brother, Methius.”
Q: Who are your parents?
ZOE: Gina and Eddy Gonzalez
