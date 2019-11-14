Our elementary memories are the things that shape us and mature us for high school.
Most of us spent seven years with relatively the same people. We make our first friends, we go through friends moving away, and our first “relationships”.
The things most of us remember best are the field trips, even if it was when we went to the fire station and ate cookies.
For some of us the memories aren’t so great. They are filled with falling off swings, getting bloody noses from dodge ball, getting picked last for teams in dodge ball, and being the odd one out and not getting a partner to practice for spelling tests.
The memories we have from elementary school are the reasoning behind who we are today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.