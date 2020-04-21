In the coming weeks, the Courier will be featuring writing from Gering students regarding a number of topics. This entry is from freshman Kellie Leach.
By Kellie Leach, Gering Freshman
3-23-20
Life changed dramatically as COVID-19 traveled into the U.S. The grass is greener, there are more animals out exploring the world, the air is fresh and people are dying everywhere because of this virus. There are less people killing animals and polluting the air. The earth is healing from all the damage humanity has done to it. And everyone is saying that staying indoors is stupid and boring and COVID-19 is just another flu but by staying indoors older people are staying alive and not dying from this virus. Most people have a 50-50 chance of living from this virus and some people can’t see that, they don’t care because those people are young and can’t die from this virus and they just wanna party and have fun. If everyone just listened to the news and stayed inside they can save many lives.
3-26-20
Fear, having fear is a habit, like the fear of heights. You’re not actually afraid of heights. You’re afraid of falling and you may have that fear for the rest of your life unless you overcome it, and that habit is gone once you do. Having fear also means other people have a chance of using it against you. If you have a fear you should overcome it, It helps with your self esteem, and also it gives you a chance to have fun without being scared. There are different types of fear, the fear of something, the fear of being someone you’re not, the fear of losing someone and the fear of giving up. There are many types of fears, but only you decide which fear you have and what the fear is.
3-30-20
Love. When people talk about love, they don’t know what it is, or how it is used, or what the purpose is. But love has a purpose to show those you care about them, to show those you are willing to fight for them and give them your all. When it comes to love no one knows what to do because they don’t know what love is, but I do. Love is the little things you do for someone, like giving your sister your hoodie because she’s cold, opening the door for your sister, helping make dinner for your family, and trying to make someone have the best day of their life. You do this because you love them and you want them to have everything they want just so they can be happy. Just so you could see their smile on their precious face.
