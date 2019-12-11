Gering Public Schools students, teachers and families did their parts to give back to the community this holiday season by collecting canned goods for First State Bank’s annual canned food collection for the Gift of Love program. Donations from Gering Junior High School, Northfield Elementary and Lincoln Elementary totaled 4,260 pounds of goods.
Students spent time during their lunch and outside of class to package the goods into boxes as First State Bank employees traveled around the area Friday, Dec. 6 for pick up.
With a pile of canned and non-perishable goods stacked underneath the staircase at Lincoln Elementary, student council members grabbed boxes to pack them with food before carrying them to a pick up truck outside.
“The hardest part was carrying it out and getting everyone involved,” said Cara Schlouthauer, a Lincoln Elementary fifth grader.
As student council representatives, they created posters to inform students and teachers of the fundraiser as well as sorted the items and helped First State Bank employees load everything.
“I learned that it can help other people,” fifth grader Ayita Gomez said. “This is going to a good cause.”
Throughout the collection process, fifth grader Rachel Boyd said she learned about giving to people in need.
“People don’t realize how spoiled they are,” Boyd said.
Fourth grader Kael Ramirez added giving to others taught him a lesson.
“It makes us not be too greedy,” Ramirez said.
As First State Bank employees visited the schools, First State Bank Marketing Director Becca Tompkins was proud to be part of compassionate communities.
“We are so lucky to be in a community with kids who have such bigs hearts,” Tompkins said. “It warms us so very much. I’m glad they talked about compassion because that’s what this is.”
The Gering Junior High will receive $150 for collecting 1,920 pounds of food and finishing in second place. Lincoln Elementary collected 1,480 pounds of goods and Northfield collected 860 pounds.
“We appreciate each and every item donated,” Tompkins said. “These donations not only helped to fill the Valley Christian Neighbors in Need food baskets, they stocked the pantry shelves at the Chuckwagon Church and Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry.”
