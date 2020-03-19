With Gering Public Schools being shut down for at least the next two weeks, all activities have been postponed or canceled. Students are taking the two weeks to reflect on their shorter seasons and to prepare should school return to regular session.
The Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) released a statement on its website, declaring that all NSAA sanctioned activities will be suspended until Monday, March 30 and all competitions will be suspended until Thursday, April 2.
Students, who were involved in speech, found out both district and state tournaments were “suspended until further notice,” through the NSAA website. The Class B-6 district tournament was supposed to be held on March 16.
Junior Kennie Gable is a member of the speech team. She was looking forward to getting to compete at the state tournament for her third consecutive year.
“It’s just really sad and discouraging,” Gable said. “I was hoping to go to state speech and bring home that state champion trophy with my team.”
Aside from speech, spring sports were just starting up, including track, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis and boys golf. Many seniors have felt disheartened at the fact their season will be cut short.
Eli Winkler is one of these seniors. She competes in long jump and triple jump in track and also portrays Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West in the spring musical.
“I have been working so hard at all of (my activities) and am very passionate about them,” Winkler said. “This track season, I was hoping to place in the top three at every meet, win districts and place at state again. For musical, I was hoping to put on my best performance in my first musical.”
On top of these activities being postponed, several state events were canceled, including state DECA and state HOSA.
Senior Alannah Ventura has been a part of HOSA for three years and was looking forward to competing at state her final year.
“I’ve never been so sad or disappointed,” Ventura said. “I was hoping to make it to internationals for the third year in a row. HOSA has become a large part of who I am and has helped me realize how much I love the medical field.”
While some students are seeing this as a setback, others are seeing this as a time of growth and a period to get better at what they do.
“Over the two weeks, I plan on getting on the track as much as I can and memorizing all of my lines for the musical,” Winkler said. “Instead of looking at these two weeks like they are a setback, I’m going to look at them as more time to prepare and progress for both of my activities, so I can jump back in and be better than I was before.”
