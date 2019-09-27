Students reach halfway point in Northfield Mile Marathon

Easton Palser gives principal John Wiedeman a high-five as he walks around the school. Palser dressed as Wiedeman for Teacher Twinning Tuesday for homecoming week. His sister, Parker, walks behind him.
Students are showing off their speed and perseverance as they participate in the annual Northfield Elementary Mile Marathon.
“We plan for 30 days of the marathon, in case of weather,” Troy Svoboda, Northfield’s physical education teacher, said. “They run three laps around the school and playground each day, which comes out to a mile.”
Nathan Kutschara jogs down the north sidewalk Tuesday morning as he runs another mile closer to his goal of 26.2 miles.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Axton Nau, left, picks up the pace as he completes another lap in the Northfield Elementary marathon Tuesday morning. Nau has been arriving to school early to run a mile as he works toward 26.2 miles.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Jonathan Castrejon-Lopez runs down the sidewalk around Northfield Elementary Tuesday morning as students reach the halfway point in their marathon journey. He kept a steady jogging pace as he completed his three laps around the school.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Resource teacher Candace Sherfey, left, visits with Rylee Hazen and Shyann Peterson after the girls ran a mile. Sherfey checks the students in and out every morning to keep track of their progress running the marathon.
Landra Sherfey gives Northfield Elementary principal John Wiedeman a high-five as she runs around the front of the school Tuesday morning.
Angus Moeller dashes down the west side of Northfield Elementary Tuesday morning as he runs three laps. Students, parents and teachers are getting exercise every morning as they complete 26.2 miles.
Lauren Brant/ Gering Courier Sarah Curr walks along the front steps at Northfield Elementary Tuesday morning as she participates in the mile marathon. Students are walking or running a mile a day.
As of Wednesday, the students reached the halfway mark as they move toward their goal of completing a full marathon (26.2 miles) of running or walking.
“Sometimes, I walk. Sometimes, I run,” said first grader Deborah Sunmbola. “I run laps here and end up over by the playground.”
Sunmbola said her favorite part is jogging.
The students run or walk along the sidewalk at the school and with the help of volunteers like retired teachers and parents, Svoboda can keep the students safe.
“We’ve got great helpers,” he said. “It works great when we have great volunteers. That way if a kid falls, they can help and basically to make sure kids stay on the sidewalk and are safe.”
Aside from the teachers, parents and grandparents volunteering, the Gering Police Department also patrols the area.
One hundred students signed up for this year’s marathon. On Tuesday morning, 87 students made their way around the school after checking in with resource teacher Candace Sherfey. Sherfey said she enjoys helping with the marathon and getting to know the students.
“I just enjoy that interaction with the kids on a daily basis,” she said. “Seeing the kids and getting to know them is my favorite. I used to teach first grade, so it gave me a chance to know the kids coming in like kindergarten and seeing my former students every day.”
Jarelyn Rodriquez and Joselyn Martinez are in their third year running in the marathon and say it’s taught them the importance of exercise.
“It’s fun and it’s healthy,” Rodriquez said. “You get to communicate with friends and talk about how that morning was.”
Martinez agreed the morning exercise is good.
“I learned that it’s healthy to run,” she said. “It gets easier every year.”
After the students finish their three laps before starting their school day, they check back in with Sherfey, who marks down their progress.
“I like watching them accomplish a mile every day,” Sherfey said.
