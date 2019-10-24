A wide assortment of ghosts and goblins will be prowling the streets of downtown Gering Halloween afternoon as the Gering Merchants sponsors its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event.
RaNae Garton with the Gering Merchants Association said the event was created about four years ago with a suggestion from member Kerri Dishman of Fresh Foods.
“We knew that Scottsbluff had been having success with their event for years, so we decided to give it a try,” Garton said.
The trick-or-treat event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. Participating downtown merchants will have signs in their windows to welcome kids to stop by for candy.
“We probably now have 95% of the downtown business participating in this event,” Garton said. “It started small and has been growing every year since. Merchants expect to see us ahead of time when association members walk through downtown to hand out information about the event. And they love seeing the kids in their costumes come by on Halloween.”
In conjunction with the Downtown Gering Trick-or-Treat event, the City of Gering is hosting its second annual Trunk-or-Treat in the Gering Civic Center parking lot.
“We park some of our police cars and other city vehicles at the Civic Center for the kids to stop by and visit,” Gering Police Chief George Houthus said. “It gives city staff a great opportunity to interact with our young people. The kids can take a slight detour for some treats from our employees. And they can inspect the cars and see what types of vehicles the city uses. The National Park Service will also bring one of their vehicles from the monument.”
Holthus said they had an outstanding response and a great crowd last year. With more time to prepare, he’s expecting that more city vehicles will be at the Civic Center for the second year of Trunk-or-Treat. Vehicles will be there from 3-5 p.m. to coordinate with the downtown trick-or-treat event.
Garton said the Downtown Gering Trick-or-Treat event is the Gering Merchants way of providing a safe place for the kids to be able to trick or treat.
“Parents are so concerned anymore, so this is a great way to get to know our downtown merchants and have a safe place of the kids,” she said. “We’ll be sending flyers out to the schools and all the information will be posted on the Gering Merchants Facebook page.”
