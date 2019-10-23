Western Nebraska Community College’s TRIO Veterans Upward Bound program is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Oct. 26 at the John N. Harms Center.
Since 1999, TRIO Veterans Upward Bound has aided U.S. veterans in pursuing an education, financial aid applications, career advising, tutoring, and other referrals. WNCC was named to the 2019 ‘Best for Vets’ institution list by Military Times magazine for the ninth straight year.
“The commitment to veterans made by WNCC is just as strong today as it was 20 years ago,” Christine Wolf, Veterans Upward Bound Program Assistant said. “Transitioning from military to civilian life can be a struggle, as well as entering post-secondary education. By providing academic and financial aid advising, tutoring and referral services, the TRIO Veterans Upward Bound Program has supported our participants to move into and complete a college education. This in turn puts college-educated veterans into the working world, to become tax paying and productive citizens.”
Wolf said the TRIO VUB program has supported hundreds of area veterans over the past 20 years.
“We are proud of our participants, their achievements, and of their service to our country,” she said. “I am grateful that the WNCC administration continues to support and honor that commitment made 20 years ago, and we are continually working to improve the services needed for our veterans.”
The 20th anniversary celebration will include live music from Justin Kane starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch and the ceremony will begin at noon.
RSVP to the celebration by visiting wncc.edu or by contacting Wolf at wolfc@wncc.edu or 308-635-6042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.