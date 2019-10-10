Winter storm brings frigid temperatures to area

Winter is forecasted to make its first appearance of the season late Wednesday night and should be staying in the area until midday on Friday.
Forecast highs for Wednesday were projected in the low 60s ahead of the storm before temperatures started to plunge after sunset.
“We’re looking at record cold October temperatures for Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday,” said meteorologist Mark Heuer with Cheyenne based Dayweather. “Thursday’s highs should be in the 20s to near 30 and the nighttime low will be in the teens.”
Cold and blustery northerly winds of 15-30 mph are also expected through midday Friday.
“After some freezing rain on Wednesday night, light to moderate snow should fall along the North Platte River valley until early Friday,” Heuer said. “Depending on the location, 2-5 inches to 3-6 inches are possible. The Pine Ridge area in the northern Panhandle and eastern Wyoming could see 5-10 inches.”
Blowing and drifting snow with poor visibility, along with icy roads are to be expected through Friday. Wind chill temperatures will drop to around zero with impacts on travel, livestock and any outdoor activities.
“It will be equally cold and windy in the southern Panhandle south of the Wildcat Hills,” Heuer said. “They will likely see less snow with 1-3 inches expected.”
The Panhandle usually experiences its first freeze and/or snow in the late September to early October time frame. The first snow of 2018 was on Oct. 10 and for 2017, it was Oct. 2.
“This is an unseasonably strong and cold weather system with the threat of record cold temperatures,” Heuer said. “It’s a fairly fast-moving storm that should be out of the area by midday Friday. It will still be cold and blustery on Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s, but it will be dry.”
By Saturday, daytime temperatures will rebound into low 50s and into the 60s by Sunday. Seasonable temperatures are expected through the first half of next week.
Gering Director of Public Works Pat Heath said the city is prepared for whatever happens with winter weather approaching.
“We got done everything we could have this week before the storm came through,” Heath said. “We have salt ready for the roads and the street department has checked out their trucks and snowplows, so we’re ready to go in case we have to push out some snow or throw down some deicer.”
He added the city has already been winterizing for the season. Most of the pipes in the parks’ sprinklers have been blown out over the past few weeks.
“With recent temperatures, I think the roads are warm enough that there shouldn’t be a lot of snow buildup,” Heath said. “But when the temperatures get down into the teens, we could have some ice to deal with in some spots.”
