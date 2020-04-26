With school closing for the rest of the year, the Gering yearbook staff is combating the challenge of not being able to meet together in person. To supplement this challenge, they are finding new and different ways to work on the 2019-2020 yearbook.
Yearbook adviser Katie Moser explained that usually, this time of year is the busiest, especially for her staff.
“Track, golf, tennis, soccer, prom, graduation, state events - all of these things kick off in March,” Moser said. “That means that this is an equally busy time for my yearbook staff. We attend events, take pictures, and interview students in order to fill 17 empty yearbook spreads in a very short two months.”
Because all activities have been canceled, the deadlines are much tighter, and her staff is working even harder to complete the yearbook.
“All 17 empty spreads have to be completed now in 3.5 weeks, a nearly impossible task for a staff working desperately from home,” Moser said. “We have to digitally hound kids for photos and quotes and currently short staffed. We are going to do the best we can and we just have to be OK with the things that do not get done.”
For the spring activity pages, the staff will be coming up with different ideas to supplement these pages.
“I sent out a discussion board where all students shared three ideas that they thought would be fun to try,” Moser said. “After we had come up with our ideas, we took a vote on our favorites. The students were assigned three spreads to work on in teams of four to five [students]. We’re just trying to get as much done as possible.”
One of the hardest things that they’ve had to accomplish is the hurdle with technology. Most students do not have design programs, like Photoshop or InDesign at their homes. They’ve also found out that getting into contact with other students is another challenge.
“It is hard to get in touch with people via email or phone because many times they do not respond,” Moser said.
A lot of the yearbook students submitted material for State Journalism, which was supposed to happen on Apr. 27. Senior Elizabeth Heilbrun was one of these students and she is very disappointed she doesn’t get the opportunity to attend.
“This would be my third year qualifying and second attending,” Heilbrun said. “I really hoped that I could finish my senior year up with competing and hopefully placing at state.”
In lieu of the event being canceled, the NSAA will be conducting an online ceremony to announce the top eight qualifiers in each event. The Class B online ceremony will take place on Apr. 23.
Another thing that the students will not be able to do is host the Quill and Scroll Honors Society Induction. Several yearbook students and journalism students were supposed to be inducted. To replace the ceremony, both staff advisers are working to still have an induction ceremony.
“At this point, we will be giving our seniors their graduation cords when they arrive for pick-up in May,” Moser said. “Next year, we are hoping to have a candle ceremony like originally planned but will also invite this year’s seniors that were unable to attend due the cancellation of school. We are uncertain when the ceremony will be at this point but would still like to acknowledge the hard work of our underclassmen and seniors alike.”
Despite all of the challenges, the yearbook staff is still trying to keep a positive mindset. The staff has met through Zoom to discuss ideas and problem solve. Freshman Ella Thomas is very hopeful of how she wants this year’s yearbook to turn out.
“We all want the yearbook to look good and be good,” Thomas said. “We have been doing our work and helping others with their work. We’ve been pushing through this, and our expectations will be met so this yearbook will be something that everyone on the staff is proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.