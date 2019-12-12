130 years ago
Gil Kingen raffled a horse in Gering.
Michael R. Harris advertised for final proof.
Clarence W. Bonham and Miss Nettie Carling were married.
A monster white wolf was killing sheep in upper Cedar Valley.
120 years ago
Wm. C. Rutter and Miss Fannie Harshman of Minatare were married.
William S. Gross and Miss Eva Peterson of Highland were married.
The claim for attorney’s fees in favor of Mrs. Nettie M. Richardson in connection with securing the passage of the Arnold murder trial relief in the legislature was thrown out of Supreme Court.
110 years ago
Walter Dalton and Miss Ethel Baysinger of Minatare were married.
A.O. Taylor again engaged in the mercantile business at Minatare.
S.K. Warrick and associates purchased a controlling interest in the First National Bank at Scottsbluff.
Students homne for the holidays were Ned Gardner from Cotner; Dick Brown, Gehman Plehn, Clinton Wildy, Harry McCaffree, Neal and Charles Barbour, stat; Rowne Cromer, Wesleyan; Wm. Nelson, Robert Simmons, Hastings; and Carmie Lamm, Peru.
100 years ago
Mrs. Sarah Leonard, pioneer valley resident, passed away at the ripe old age of 76 years.
E.H. Shay arrived from Chrester, Pennsalvania to make his home in Gering, engaging the law firm of J.L. Grimm.
The coal strike situation had cleared up suffficiently that the city was going back to normal all restrictions as to business hours having beeen moved.
90 years ago
O.C. Smith, aged Scottsbluff man, was found dead in the badlands, were he had blown himself literally to bits with dynamite.
Mrs. George Reib Jr. 22, of Melbeta dead.
Commissioners C.A. Morrill and G.M. Crabill announced their candidacies for reelection.
Dr. Edwin Nichols was given a judgement for damages amounting to $5,000 against Owens Motor Company of Scottbluff.
80 years ago
Dwight Griswold filed for the third time for governor.
Gering and Scottsbluff Guard units were spending a week on active duty in Fort Crook, Omaha.
Scottsbluff grocer Otto Beorfler was killed when his car collided with a truck driven by Torrington newspaperman Fred Prewitt.
William Shawyer of Phoenix, Arizona, who named the Gering Odd Fellow Lodge, became a charter member in 1898, sent his annual greetings to the lodge.
Associated Gering charities distributed 199 baskets. Over 150 youngsters attend the Lions Club banquet.
70 years ago
Top winners in the Gering Christmas decoration contest were John Parker, George Myers, B & G Booterie, and Gering Mercantile.
William Sample Huff died in a car crash.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kellums of Morrill announced their 60th wedding anniversary.
Construction stared on a community church in Harrisburg.
60 years ago
J.C. Peterson was named master of the Gering Masonic lodge.
The No. 1 Ewing came in on the Tellford Ewing ranch at 216 barrels a day.
The Gering school board bought a 30-acre site for a new senior high school.
Patricia Ann Hinshaw, 10, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hinshaw died. R.H. “Chief” Myers, 72, retired former GWESCO superintendent of Gering and H.J. (Jake) Schwab, a prominent Scottsbluff lumberman aldo died.
50 years ago
Tom Warren named game captain for Gering basketball game with Torrington.
Gering Jaycees and Jaycee Ems play Santa for 500 youngsters.
Mrs. Don Fowler attended a formal reception at the Drake hotel in Chicago given by Mrs. Rosanna Beringer president of Welcome Wagon International. Mrs. Fowler was promoted to executive supervisor in Wyoming, Montana, North and South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska as well as a small area in Illinois.
Three year old Glen Dalrymple, son of Marge Muldoon was seriously injured when he became caught between the arms of a tractor loader.
Payments for the 1969 sugar beet crop reached $47,700,00 with a second disbursement by the Gering Western Sugar company to growers in Colorado, Kansa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana.
40 years ago
A representative of Safeway, Inc., announced that both the Gering and Scottsbluff Safeway stores will close down with the completion of the new store at Broadway and Eighth Streets in Scottsbluff.
The City of Gering fathers voted unanimously to again sponsor the annual Christmas party for youngsters.
Bulldog wrestlers defeated Scottsbluff 45-8 making the record of 64th dual match without defeat and 54th consecutive dual meet victory.
Accodring to a state audit released Monday, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff David Schleve was overpaid by $2,588.50 in prison board fees during the past years.
Gering Board of Edcuation voted to purchase new band uniforms at an estimated cost of $18,000.
30 years ago
Gering HIgh School’s two man debate team, Mark Kovarik and Matt Stover, captured a team championship at the Bridgeport and Leyton Debate Tournament. Kovarik toppled the field of 17 debaters to become individual campion with a 3-0 decision.
For the third consecutive year, the Gering High school Mock Trail team is one of eight regioanl winners from across the state that will participate in state competition.
At their meeting, the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a resolution to acquire funds for financing the purchase of property for Pappas Trucking.
20 years ago
Ray Richards returned home from time in Florida at an Educaitonal No. 13 convention.
Some areas in Gering have been experiencing cable outages, but they will lead to better service in the near future.
Early next year a passenger survey is planned to determine how to best market the Western Nebraska Regional Airport.
Completion of a community wide pathway system inched closer after a meeting between Scottsbluff and Gering officials and board members of the Gering Irrigation District.
The Gering boys basketball team raced to a 23-14 first quarter lead and cruised to a 67-50 win over Torrington in the season opener for both teams.
10 years ago
The ladies of the First United Methodist Church in Gering have devised a couple of ways to benefit homemakers in the valley during this holiday seson and beyond. The ladies are hosting their annual cookie walk.
The Christmas season is colored green and red, but green is being used another way locally. Gering Public Schools officials and school board members will tour new, environmentally friendly schools in Colorado.
Gering boys basketball team opened the season with two wins.
The Gering wrestling team held on for a 35-32 dual victory over Scottsbluff.
