Yesteryears — Aug. 29

10 years ago
With the end of the summer travel season, visitation at the Scotts Bluff National Monument is up a slight amount over last year.
The Nebraska Department of Education has released its writing assessment report, and Gering fourth graders ranked third in the state.
Gering Bulldogs football team opened the season with a 20-19 win over the Holdrege Dusters.
20 years ago
Angie Shaw resigned her position on the Gering City Council.
County Corrections Director Ron White said that shrinking budgets could make a regional Panhandle jail a viable option.
Valley Bank and Trust Company of Gering, Scottsbluff and Bayard announced it had acquired Wauneta Falls Bancorp, with branches in Ogallala, Grant and Wauneta.
30 years ago
The Lincoln Booster Club raised money to install a soundproof door and have the stage returned to use at Lincoln Elementary School.
Gering State Bank hosted more than 1,000 people for its grand opening.
Ankony Shadow Isle Ranch of Minatare won the Grand Champion Angus Bull and Grand Champion Angus Female at the Wyoming State Fair.
40 years ago
Construction on the $292,000 addition to the Gering Public Library was expected to start in October.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were expected to discuss whether the county would own and operate the North Platte Valley Museum.
A lightning strike caused a brush fire at Lillian Ouderkirk’s ranch in Carter Canyon.
A tornado was spotted 10 miles southeast of Harrisburg, which touched down in at least two places.
50 years ago
“Enormous” was the word for the United States, according to Miss Jill Blake, the exchange teacher for Banner County.
Attorneys for the Scottsbluff National Bank filed a motion in District Court in Gering asking the court to quash a subpoena that was served on the band regarding the Kern County Land Company embezzlement case in Mitchell.
Dr. Anthony Marinaccio, president of Hiram Scott College, made a first year forecast of 5,000 students and a $30 million educational plant.
60 years ago
Enrollment in Gering schools passed 1,500.
Jack Cowden of Gering, stationed with the Army in Germany, was promoted to First Lieutenant.
70 years ago
Nearly 1,000 registered for school on the opening day in Gering.
A.T. Howard was re-elected state Republican chairman.
A.A. “Jack” Miller resigned from the Gering City Council when they voted to renew a contract with the government, which carried a clause allowing the government to “check the books” and supervise city business.
80 years ago
Mabel Yensen and Paul Wisner returned from Europe, where they attended the international convention of the Business and Professional Women.
Blue J Feeds installed a 10,000-bushel tank for the storage of barley for steam rolling.
Miss Mary Strohecker was named county home demonstration agent.
90 years ago
The law firm of Olsen and Cottle was dissolved. Olsen’s son, Howarth, joined him in a new firm.
Albert L. Harrison and Wanda Thompson were married. Also married were William T Warren and Grace Silverman at Denver.
100 years ago
A petition was filed contesting the will of Dr. Georgia A. Fix.
New selective draft registration was ordered for men who had arrived at draft age since the original registration.
Milton A. Andres and Baulah Thatcher were married. Lt. Orlando H. Kearny and Mable Bentley of Morrill were also married.
110 years ago
Frank A. Jones and Jesse B. Godbey were moving from the west part of the valley to Oregon.
Herman Perlick died as a result of an encounter with George Boyer north of Bayard.
Republican nominations from Scotts Bluff County were: H.D. Boyd, attorney W.M. Barbour, commissioner and L.L. Raymond, senator.
120 years ago
William W. Barbour, Wilbern M. Barbour and Andrew J. McClenahan all advertised for final proof.
Dr. J.P. Westervelt and Miss Edith Sayre were married.
130 years ago
H.R. Ditto and Company opened the first saloon in Gering.
A.B. Wood and Ban Franklin were taking an agricultural exhibit to Lincoln to display at the state fair.