Yesteryears — Aug. 8

10 years ago
A single keystroke error in October left the city of Gering trying to collect more than $214,000 in electrical utility payments.
Subject to voter approval, Gering’s one-half cent sales tax for economic development would be extended for another 10 years.
Even with last year’s school bond issue defeat, the Gering Public Schools continues to need more space to accommodate increasing enrollment.
The Golden Spade Award winner this week is 514 W 32nd St. in Scottsbluff, the home of Jeanie Williams.
20 years ago
The Gering City Council expanded membership on the golf course oversight committee to include more than just Gering residents.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners hired Lori Mayer as their new personnel director.
Eight people from Utah were arrested after parachuting off the 2,000 foot KDUH television tower near Alliance.
Masek Gof Car Company of Gering introduced its new line of Pony Trucks.
30 years ago
Scotts Bluff County celebrated 100 years. Marlene Boyer of Minatare served as chairperson for the centennial committee. Lt. Gov. Bill Nichol of Scottsbluff served as Grand Marshal.
Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were in concert at the county fair.
40 years ago
Rather than raising the tax levy to cover expected rises in the cost of electricity, the Gering City Council approved a 20% rate-hike to all power users.
Lisa Ross was the grand champion winner in the Scotts Bluff County Style Revue.
Shelly Meter and her 9-year-old “Kitty” won first place in the horse show at the county fair.
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Dave Schleve asked county board members to “sit down and talk salary with the sheriff” in order to work out an alternate system of financial compensation.
50 years ago
Don Gable reported for training camp for the Shrine Bowl game.
Baltimore, Maryland, police reported that Susan Allison, a 14-year-old Mitchell girl, had turned herself in to authorities there.
Gering Mayor Richard Prohs ordered a cost estimate for a water storage tank reservoir in the vicinity of the country club.
60 years ago
Superintendent Nels Sullivan headed the list of 15 new Gering teachers.
The Gering High School Band was busy practicing for its appearance at the state fair in Lincoln.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Dewey of Gering observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
Emma M. Nerud, 1888 area old settler, died in Washington.
70 years ago
The West Nebraska General Hospital Nurses Home was completed on P Street in Gering.
Scotts Bluff farmers and ranchers voted against an open deer season during a meeting with state game commission officials.
Ruth Lenore Bachman and Chalmers A. Cromer were married. Maxine Blincow and Robert Bidle were also married, as was Viola Curtis and Melvin Harris.
80 years ago
Dorothy Cross, Hubert Bishop and Fred Kunkel were the first, second and third place winners in the Hugo Players amateur contest.
Irrigation officials caused an uproar in a surprise move to order all canals from Kearney west to the state line be closed.
Frank Jessup was nominated by both parties for Banner County Clerk.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wheat Jr. of Gering.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Sam Wooden of Gering.
90 years ago
Dr. W.E. Shike was able to resume his medical practice after recovering from automobile injuries the previous year.
S.C. Clarke gave Carl Huffman the contract to build his new home.
Will H. Lamm, former postmaster and family left for their future home in Oregon.
Gering was aroused by the nocturnal pranks of a mysterious “peeper.”
100 years ago
Nineteen registered draft men were ordered to report for enlistment on Aug. 24.
A new plan to include counting boards went into effect with the current primary season.
Phil Sheldon and Miss Maude Walker of Lincoln were married.
Daughters were born to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Renquist and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Bowne. A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Keebaugh.
110 years ago
M.L. Kiesel from Broomfield, Colorado, bought a farm near Mitchell.
The Citizens Band made its first appearance in uniforms at the Scottsbluff Chautauqua.
Editor Westervelt swore off smoking at the Chautauqua, alleged to be the result of the powerful propaganda of Carrie Nation, hatchet dry crusader.
120 years ago
Moore and White finished their contract on the Gering Canal just west of the badlands.
Miss Leaona Dare, a circus athlete, was visiting her brother, Gering barber Charles Stewart.
130 years ago
The Minatare ditch was finished and Aug. 22 was announced as the date to turn on the water.
Henry St. Rayner and Judge Neubauer, both of Sidney, were competing for the Republican legislative nomination.
Martin Gering, A.B. Wood, Henry Helves and Ed Thornton were the delegates to the Republican county convention in Sidney.