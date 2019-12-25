130 Years Ago
Married: Wm. Schiffbauer and Miss Katie Ganser.
Major John R. Stilts returned from a visit to New York City.
Peter Jensen, Galen B. Webb and Ellen Houston advertised for final proof.
120 Years Ago
Married: Harry Folmsbee and Miss Rosy Bassett.
Fayette Findley died suddenly from heart disease.
Tracklaying on the Burlington line had reached Bayard. The town was changed to a point further east than the original location.
110 Years Ago
Wilma Gardner, aged six years, died from scarlet fever.
George E. Millard, a pioneer of the county, died at Minatare,
Mrs. W.H. Moyer died at the home of her sister, Mrs. W.E. Morse. Married: Harry E. Knotts and Miss Isabel Kennedy, at Knoxville, Iowa.
J.T. Whitehead was elected president of the water users association.
100 Years Ago
Married: Forrest Cochrane of Chicago and Miss Cora Crabill of Melbeta.
M.E. Dillehay from Waterloo, Neb., to become manager of the Gering Lumber Co.
Newton D, Yount, valley citizen, was thrown from a horse and received injuries which resulted in his ultimate death.
90 Years Ago
Mrs. J.G. Neighbors of McGrew was designated as one of the five homemakers in Nebraska.
Golden wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Fremont Scott was celebrated with eight children, 27 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren present.
Mr. and Mrs. George Sowerwine observed their 61st wedding anniversary.
The U.S. reclamation office at Mitchell was closed.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Joel Chambers were the parents of the first bay of 1940 in the county.
The NYA started working on marking streets in Gering.
Died: Ernest H. Klingerman, pioneer of the valley, Torrington; James Irvin Bales, Gering; Mrs. Anna Engel, Gering Valley.
Head of various lodges installed during week included: Mrs. A.J. Caven, Eastern Star; Merle Prohs, Rebekahs; J.E. McAllister, Commandery; B.B. Harris, Royal Arch and Rev. E.W. Day, Knight of Pythias.
70 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. P.H. Knight, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Lee Cleveland, McGrew.
Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Scriven were named worthy matron and patron of the Gering Eastern Star.
H.G. Tanner, Paul Marshall, W. Richard Prohs and Elwood Bradney were named to the board of directors of the Gering chamber of Commerce.
Married: Jane Steele and Ivan Brown; Dorothy Schanaman and Paul Heilbrun; Jessie Hughes and Edward Weimer.
Oil leasing was going strong in the county.
60 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Gertrude Lovelace, valley pioneer; James W. Roberts, old timer at McGrew.
The 1959 building reccord for Gering totaled over $1,000,000.
The Gering High basketball squad included Gary and Larry Miller, Jim Gregg, Dave Richendifer, Hank Rahmig, Jerry Knoles, Hank Edwards, Paul Koch and Dan Knaus was the coach.
50 Years Ago
Gering Bulldogs beat Alliance in holiday tournament, Don Perry sank two charity tosses with just 45 seconds left in the game. Steve Heil, sideline a part of the second and third quarters; went on fourth 13 point scoring spree and led the Bulldogs with 22 points.
Two Gering youths listed among the winners of the annual Elks Youth Leadership contest. David Walrath place third and Mary Swanbom placed fourth in the girls division.
Most vehicle owners can expect hefty raise in auto license fees.
Scotts Bluff County treasurer Don Stannard filed as candidate for reelection on the Republican ticket.
Died: Glenn L. Greenlee, 87, Sidney; George D. Reed, 82, prominent area funeral director; Andrew Anderson, 62, Minatare; Jean L. Ramsey, 77, Gering; Robert G. Simmons, 78, retired chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
40 Years Ago
Winners of the Good Citizens contest, sponsored by Katahdin Chapter of the DAR were Donna Fegler, Mitchell, Cindy Gardner of Scottsbluff and Dawn Winchell of Gering.
Died: Alfred Conn, 84, Mitchell; Hazel V. Anderson, 79, Gering; Maggie Steinert, 88, Scottsbluff.
Gering School Board and administrative staff voted to forego the holiday basketball tourneys.
Winners of the Courier coloring contest were: Tessa Atkins of Gering, first place; Matt Cain of Crofton, Neb., second place; and Missy Gingrich of Gering, third place in the four to six year age group; Lisa Osthoff of Mitchell, first place; Rachelle Overmier of Gering; second place; and Dayna Spear of Cheyenne, Wyo., third place in the seven to nine age group. National guard technician award winners for their outstanding job performance were: CW3 Donald Heywood, Gering; 1st Sgt. Dale Hoover, Ogallala; 1st Sgt. Ernest Prickett, Gering; MSG David Pracht, Gering; and 1st Sgt. Richard Mailander, North Platte.
30 Years Ago
The Gering Mock Trial Team will compete in the Portland, Ore., national competition after winning the state competition. Team members are Mike Curren, Eric Wilcox, Matt Stover, Dave Raymond, Eric Kruger, Paul Winner, Becky Lautersack, Tina Lyles and Teresa Marquez.
Rod Fullmer, agriculture manager for Holly Sugar Company at Torrington, said his company has secured land and has equipment on order for their new Gering Valley sugar beet receiving station.
Died: Elsie Verrges Lennie, 67, Bayard; Ethel M. Boodry, 92, Bayard; Robert L. Bauer Sr., 50, Gering; David Heintz, 77, Mesa, Ariz.; Esther R. Goos, 75, Scottsbluff, Gering; Edward Schmidt, 71, Scottsbluff; Ruth M. Loar, 94, Gering.
20 Years Ago
John Gale, Republican candidate for the state’s Third Congressional District, said rural revitalization is essential if western Nebraska is to continue growing.
United States Census 200 0is looking for local people to help assure that the population of western Nebraska is accurately counted next year.
In response to growing need for school administrators across the state, the University of Nebraska will roll out the first state wide distance education doctorate in education program in the fall of 2000.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners signed the final papers on Monday to transfer ownership of the US Bank building in Gering to the county.
Married: Megan Marlene Aden and Douglas Eugene Mitchell.
Died: Emanuel Roth, 81, Gering; Vern L. Shaw, 90, Gering; Martha E. ‘Mike’ Lukassen, 98, Kimball; Margaret L. Leiter, 82, Scottsbluff; Ruth Tomlin Vencil, 93, Kimball; Janet Lee Ostdiek, 64, Bridgeport; Claryus L. Wagner, 93, Scottsbluff; Harriet J. Everett, 92, Kimball; Richard N. Stormberg, 75, Kimball.
10 Years Ago
School board decides to place school board in ballot in 2010. After months of study, meetings with community members, which including a 6:30 a.m. meetingi n a funeral home, Gering School board B.J. Peters finally made the formal request.
This is shaping up to be a wonderful holiday season for the Tory and Jen Schwartz family, with lively Christmas celebrations at grandparents’ houses both here and in South Dakota. Yet the family’s holiday joy will be truly unparalleled exactly a year from now. At that point, Ashtyn will have completed her chemotherapy, and the youngest family member can resume the normal childhood that cancer has so cruelly interrupted just more than a year ago.
Died: Neva M. Scott, 87, Gering; Ida (Grommet) Cassel Reizenstein, 87, Gering.
