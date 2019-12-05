130 Years Ago
Married: John Maycock and Miss Mamie Keeler
Henry Snyder and Wm. H. Crandall advertised for final proof.
Miss Luella K. Thornburg, aged 22, a sister of Mrs. R.C. Campbell, died as a result of an accident.
Wm. J Pfaltz was appointed postmaster at Hartford, which was located on the north side in a location now in the eastern part of Scottsbluff.
120 Years Ago
The widening of the Mitchell canal was progressing rapidly.
Tracklaying began on the Burlington line west of Northport.
Hay was being sold as $2.50 to $4 in the stack, which the Courier regarded as expensive feed.
Woman’s Library club gave its annual reception. The toast list included Ed. A. Mann, W.H. Wright, A.B. Wood, Rev. E.H. Wright and R.G. Harrisburg.
110 Years Ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Gatch, a son.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lovelace fo Mitchell, a son.
Married: Arthur G. Ummel and Miss Nettie Elquist of Mitchell.
Wilson and White were adding an addition to their “Sixty-Six” store in Harrisburg.
100 Years Ago
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Pierce of Minatare, a son.
Mrs. Adam Seader of Melbeta was accidentally killed by a charge in a shotgun held in the hands of her 10-year-old son.
The coal situation was still a serious problem; regulations having been issued governing the business hours of business houses.
V.I. Daniels was appointed superintendent of the Gering sugar factory succeeding R.G. Miller, who had been seriously injured in an accident.
90 Years Ago
Married: Pete Brown and Frances Fahey; Myron Wood and Lydia Ehrman.
A.C. Morrison, 59, Mitchell, valley pioneer, died.
Ralph Yates, 23, died at Veteran from blood poisoning.
R.F. Megemre, 86, civil war veteran, died at Bayard.
The public library at Morrill received a check for $500, a bequest in the will of Charles H. Morrill.
80 Years Ago
Died: Daniel B. Woodridge, valley pioneer; Millard Kittel, Morrill; W.W. Henderson, Gering; Mrs. John Powers, early settler, in California
Births in the Elmer Callahan and Byril Hopkins families, Harrisburg.
Gering Lions were planning on 150 underprivileged children at their Christmas turkey dinner.
Leo Daniels of Bayard was named president of the state irrigation association.
Scott Campbell, manager of the Mitchell sugar factory, retired to go to California for his health.
70 Years Ago
Miss Jaqueline Harrison and Bill Cooper of Gering drew praise in Lincoln for their singing ability.
Captain H.J. Holtorf had 93 soldiers in his Gering National Guard unit.
Died: Mrs. Edward Dueger, Bayard pioneer; Lyle W. Burns, former resident, in Seattle; Mrs. Katherine Gerlock, Scottsbluff.
Mrs. Kathryn K. Lee of Banner County was named District Six representative for schools at Lincoln convention.
60 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Martha Edna Hampton, 85, pioneer of 1888.
C. Stewart Dennis was elected president of the Gering Chambers of Commerce.
Louis G. Feldman, National VFW commander of Pennsylvania, spoke here saying, “the cold war is no newspaper man’s cliche - it’s a real war.”
Scotts Bluff was to celebrate it’s 40th birthday as a national monument.
50 Years Ago
Bulldogs opened the 1969-70 season with an 81-61 win over Kimball.
C.A. Geil was honored on his 90th birthday at an open house by the Gering Odd Fellows.
Dr. Ann Scott spent the past two weeks packing her antiques for her move to Bakersfield, Calif.
Dr. Richard Harshman of Scottsbluff and Dr. H.O. Jones of Gering, both retiring from their dental practices were honored for their years of service in the community at the monthly meeting of the North Platte Valley Dental Society.
Died: Henry L. Weinmaster, 43, Oregon, former Morrill resident; Roy E. Kelly, 72, Oregon, former area resident; Mrs. Dessie Thomas, 86, Mitchell; Fred Fertig, Sr., 87, Scottsbluff; Mabel Greenhalgh, 85, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Mable Roberts, 69, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Grace Bigger, 88, Scottsbluff; Fred A. Knotts, 80, California, former area resident; Woodrow W. Fullen, 52, Scottsbluff and Martin Soto, 81, Gering.
40 Years Ago
Gering hosted the special American Field Service program involving 31 exchange students for a five day western Nebraska weekend.
Wanda Mowry, Scotts Bluff County extension home economist, Gering, received The Nebraska Extension Home Economics Award presented to outstanding agents who have served from two to six years in the Nebraska Cooperative Extension Serivce.
Died: David Eskam, 76, Minatare; Earl Lewis, 6, Melbeta; Juan Cervantes, 87, Scottsbluff and Lester Holcomb, 79, Gering.
30 Years Ago
The Scottsbluff Post Office building is now officially listed in the National Register of Historical Places the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were told. Originally built in the 1930s, the building was used as a post office until 1987 when a new building was completed.
Married: Alicia Ensrud and Pete R. Gibson, Jr.
Outstanding High School Students of America announced Brenda Heston has been selected as a new member because of outstanding merit and accomplishment as an American high school student.
Died: Eva Reichel, 79, Gering; Wilber W. George, 73, Bayard; Nettis Chadwick, 97, Columbus, formerly of Scottsbluff; Ruth M. Trennt, 92, Morrill; Marian Beatrice Shefneer, 74, Lyman; George J. Shimp, 78, Bayard; Florence Jolliff, 84, Redmond, Ore., formerly of Melbeta; C. Roy Rugger, 91, Prairie Village, Kan., formerly of Scottsbluff.
20 Years Ago
According to State Senator Adrian Smith, agricultural land values will be a hot item for debate when the Legislature reconvenes in January.
With a new, faster helicopter in the air, Regional West Medical Center can provide faster transport, when the need for medical care becomes urgent.
A number of area buildings would be good sites for new businesses, but the right people need to know about them.
Next year’s Third Congressional District race got a little more crowded this week when Kathy Wilmot, a Republican from Beaver City, joined the fray.
Married: Mickie Lee Becking and Matthew Janecek
Died: Belle Klinginsmith, 94, Kimball; Henry Stahla, 85, Kimball; Virginia Townley, 78, Gering.
10 Years Ago
Gering's community merchants to “Ring in the Holidays” with their fourth annual Christmas Holiday Parade.
Governor Dave Heineman and local senators will preview the 2010 session at breakfast in Gering.
The Gering City Council held a special meeting Monday night and almost every second of it was behind closed doors.
Just less than a half-mile from a recently shuttered eating establishment in Gering and located in the same building as another failed eatery is the Steel Grill.
Died: Ruth Kuxhausen, 80, Gering; James “Jim” Daniel, 80, Gering.
