Yesteryears — Dec. 18

130 Years Ago
Wm. J Cochran advertised for final proof.
Courier footed up the improvements for the year, 1989, as being about $40,000.
A. Kennedy and Perry Braziel became members of the country board with the first of the year and S.R. Spear and Lee Christian retired.
120 Years Ago
Married: Thomas Lacy and Miss Rose Dugger,
A fine specimen of blacktail deer was killed two miles east of Gering by Chas. Stewart, the town barber.
110 Years Ago
A plan was developed for the building of a business block by the Odd Fellows and the Masons.
Union Pacific engineers came in to lay out the Gering station grounds, at that time located on the section line east of its present site.
Christmas week weddings: A.C. Fitts, Mary Hoadley; Alvin Tietsort, Myrtle Tuckson; C.A. Everett, Maude L. Hadsell; Ervin Pollock, Lulu Gebhardt
100 Years Ago
Married: Albert L. Cecil and Lela Dean; Dewey Reeder and Flourence Osborne; Lee H. Witty and Fleta O’Harra.
A.A. Miller was named as census enumerator for the city of Gering; J.A. Foreman, Mitchell; F.W. Smith, Minatare; F.J. McCaffee, Scottsbluff.
Congressman Kinkaid notified local people that the president was ready to issue a proclamation making Scotts Bluff a national monument.
A disastrous fire at Morrill destroyed the McCreary-Stockwell store building, post office and the Farmers Union store, the contents of the buildings going up in smoke.
90 Years Ago
Died: Mrs. Thomas C. Swan, 74; Alber E. Atkins, 85, civil war veteran.
Married: Ned Thomas of Dutch Flats and Hazel Brown of Gering; Warren Eastman and Norma Davis; Prof. Alfred F. Hinze and Marie Lewis; Vinton Gingrich and Vera Smith, at Bridgeport.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard H. Capper celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.
The Bank of Bayard was added to the lists of failures in this valley.
80 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. James Bales celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary, Gering.
Jerry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ted B. Miller, was burned when his pajamas caught on fire.
S.F. O’Rourke, E.A. Yates and W.C. Wood were prize winners in the home decorations contest. Mrs. True Lamm and Orin Diedrichsen were elected members of the farm bureau board in the country.
E.F. Carter, Gering, youngest supreme court justice ever elected in Nebraska, filed for reelection.
Dr. Shafer reported 64 births and 20 deaths for the year in Scotts Bluff County.
70 Years Ago
George Goldfain, prominent civic worker, died suddenly at his home in Gering.
The Baptist church started the erection of the building.
Mrs. John M. Wilson, Banner County pioneer, died.
Kim Sigler, a former governor of Michigan, was visiting his cousins, Mrs. Ted B. Miller of Gering.
Leon “Ernie” Perrine, former valley resident, was engaged in an Africa safari, Mrs. Alma Traux, register of deeds, is his sister.
60 Years Ago
Melvin Bennett, Gering, was re-elected president of the Nebraska Non-Stock Beet Growers Association.
Died: Mrs. W.H. Ostenberg Jr., in California.
Vern Pickett, 24, Scottsbluff, was bound over on a homicide count.
Mrs. Ethel Harvey was named president of the Pioneer Birthday Club.
George Myers, Gering, was named to the State Health Board.
50 Years Ago
The home of Mrs. Louise Brown, 1410 21st St., named best in Jaycee Em Christmas lighting contest.
John Hanley, 53, Scottsbluff man filed for nomination for election of Scotts Bluff County Sheriff.
Fred Schneider, president of Lockwood Corp., announced the purchase of assets of the sprinkler division of Hydro Corporation located in Amarillo, Texas.
The board of directors of Lockwood Corp. declared a cash dividend of 10 cents per share on the company common stock.
Died: Ruth Johnson, 76, Morrill; Millard J. Hoffman, 67, Mitchell; Otto Sorensen, 71, Gering, former Gering police chief; Benjamin Carter, Mitchell; Harold Stubbendieck, 56, Lyman, who was killed in a dragline accident southwest of Gering.
40 Years Ago
The audit stating Sheriff David Schleve receiving overpayment of $2,466.50 was attributed to bookkeeping errors in the sheriff’s department.
Died: Morris Greisen, 61, Minatare; Ethelyn C. Knoles, 85, longtime Gering resident; Neil Cannady, 67, Lyman; Lew Asselin, 52, Gering; Harry Winkelblack, 76, Mitchell; Norman Snyder, 69, Scottsbluff; Effie Ball, 81. Scottsbluff.
Sixteen Gering fifth-graders graduated from their Junior Fire Patrol class. Lisa Brunner, was chosen patrol chief and Vicki Greenwalt was named assistant chief.
Rev. James Irwin and congregation of the First United Methodist Church in Gering were responsible for safely bringing a Laotian refugee family to our area to live, after their escape from a jungle village three years ago and being in a refugee camp since.
30 Years Ago
Few men are lucky enough to have a job that enables them to be involved in their favorite hobbies during working hours as well as in their free time. Jim McCole has been one of those lucky few for the last 40 years. He started his job during college planting trees.
The Gering City Council reflected the Christmas spirit by allowing residents of J Street to return candy canes and speakers to utility poles. The decorations had been removed by the electric department crews earlier in the week with no notification to residents in the area.
Janet Johnson, Minatare, was notified that she has received her Professional Legal Secretary (PLS) certification from the National Association of Legal Secretaries. She joins the elite ranks of 2,500 people throughout the United States to attain this coveted honor.
Katherine Michelle Sweeney, daughter of Donald and Roberta Sweeney, has been elected Marshal of Jo’s Daughters, Bethel No. 10, Scottsbluff.
Laurie Baker, daughter of Tom and Juanita Baker, Minatare, was one of 50 teenagers selected from a group of 1,700 of her peers to receive one of the fourth annual Sea Breeze Awards.
Four first place finishes in speech events and top two in debate earned the Gering High School Speech Team top honors at Bayard Invitational Speech Meet recently. Matt Stover, first, and Mark Kovarik, second, in Lincoln-Douglas debate; Shawn Huelle and Aron Bowlin took the top placing in poetry; Heather Kirby, first in original public address and Bill Baker and Heather Wilhelm tied for first in duet acting.
Died: Helen E. Anderson, 98, Gering; Violet J. Ling, 82, Gering; Bertha I. Duncan, 71, Terrytown; Gerald L. Day, 45, Denver, formerly of Scotts Bluff County; Ronald Lee Eisenach, 47, Mitchell; J. Bryan Loibl, 93, Gering; Dennis Roy Frostman, Bayard; George Leo Kaps, 82, rural Scottsbluff; Grace Lucy Asa, 78, rural Morrill; Emma I. McBride, 89, Gering.
20 Years Ago
Two ordinances written to approve traffic safety around Gering High School were approved by the Gering City Council on Monday.
The third mountain lion sighting of the year in the Nebraska Panhandle has been confirmed by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials, who are also investigating a fourth in the Sandhills.
Hastings native Rob Chen will consider the politicial water on whether to run for Nebraska’s Third Congressional District.
Lois Loyd, sales manager for the Gering Courier, was recently promoted to general manager of the valley’s oldest newspaper.
Married: Tenica Noelle Skinner and Brandon James Fritton.
Died: Harvey Lee Green, 62; Joseph John Wlashchin, Sr., 78, Scottsbluff; Fred F. Masek, 95, Scottsbluff; Victor Hitzel, 73, Scottsbluff; Jonathan Franklin Lane, 87, Bayard; Anna Burback Strasheim, 91, Kimball.
10 Years Ago
After months of discussion, a grocery company is strongly considering reopening a closed store in downtown Gering.
When Gering updates or replaces Lincoln Elementary school, the school district intends to make the new school “green.”
County Treasurer Gwen Greeley updated Gering Business Club members regarding changes at the Scotts Bluff County Treasurer’s Office during the group’s meeting on Wednesday at the Gering Civic Center.
Life hasn’t always dealt gently with Dorothy Cable during her nearly 87-year existence, but she never fails to treat others with all the warmth and kindness she believes they need and deserve. This is true especially for “her kids” at Geil Elementary school where she has served as foster grandmother for going on 25 years.
Died: Edythe Streeks, 96, Scottsbluff; Linda Cline, 57, Mitchell; Lawrence “Larry” M. Jack, 90, Scottsbluff; Louis H. Ledbetter, 91, Gering; Charlotte L. Pettijohm, 82, Scottsbluff; Jo Ann Welch, 74, Lyman.
