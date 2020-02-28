130 Years Ago
Married: Wm. Kingen and Mrs. Sadie Helm.
The Harrisburg Journal suspended publication and the plant went to LaGrange.
Damages to the amount of $625 were awarded to landowners across whose lands L.C. Marquis sought a canal right of way.
There was an exodus of Johnsons from Gering Col. Dan went to the Grand Army encampment; and C.W. went to Lincoln on banking business.
120 Years Ago
Married: Yorick Nichols and Mrs. Alice Dyer; Edwards Sparks and Miss Anna Manard.
Burlington track was completed to Sunflower station.
The H.K. Prickett family on the north side were all ill with typhoid pneumonia, and one boy died.
110 Years Ago
Married: Eric Westgreen and Miss Mabel Brown; Buel A. Agee and Miss Ruth Swanson; Emery G. Scott and Miss Clara Faye Callahan.
W.F. Gardiner purchased the D.C. Onstott grocery business in Gering.
100 Years Ago
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Joel F. Scott, a daughter; to Mr. and Mrs. Orin Moore, twins, boy and girl.
Married: Howard A. Earnest and Miss Hazel Cronin, both of Minatare.
The American Legion presented was testimonials to nearest relatives of four boys who died in the service. Those receiving same were W.C. Stuckey, Mrs. Ina McCannachie, Mrs. Lettie Atkins and Mrs. Ben Bordon.
90 Years Ago
Frastico Estargo, a Mexican at Lyman, was fatally shot by one of two countrymen who fled the country.
Radio station KGKY was established at Scottsbluff.
Mrs. Alwilda Meek, 78, died at Scottsbluff.
Married: Wm. R. Cothern and Mrs. Amelia Fleming.
80 Years Ago
Bill Grassmick won the U.P vocational agriculture scholarship. John Cromer was alternate.
Winifred Burgess died following an automobile accident.
Frank Warden named president of Oregon Trail Days association.
Married: Martha Propp and Edward Meisner.
70 Years Ago
Floyd Edgar of Gering won the second work contest for district Odd Fellows.
The Weber-Hampton oil well just east of Gering was termed a duster.
Died: Enos Phillips, early Gering resident, in California; Mrs. Charles Whitmore, Scottsbluff.
Donald Van Pelt sustained a wound in the eye while cleaning a rifle and his brother, Norman cut himself severely. They are sons of Mr. and Mrs. C.P. Van Pelt of Harrisburg.
60 Years Ago
Died: William G. Shafer, 79, Scottsbluff; Arthur Trowbridge, 90, Banner county pioneer; William M. Sinner, 76, Gering.
Cable Television was given the green light by the Gering Council.
Alan F. Masek was on the Dean List at Creighton University with straight A’s.
It was announced that Gering would add McCook, North Platte, Chadron and Sidney to their 1960 football schedule.
50 Years Ago
David Walrath was named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship contest.
Hans J. Holtorf, Jr., Gering attorney, was named Northwest Regional Vice President of the Defense Research Institute, Milwaukee, Wisc., at a recent meeting at Sea Island Ga.
Mrs. Mary Jo Ellis, Register of Deeds filed for re-election.
Nancy Yount named winner in the DAR Good Citizenship award.
Died: JoAnna Thatcher, 87, Scottsbluff; Dr. W.G. Wagner, 68, Scottsbluff; Eugene Flickinger, 76, Mitchell; Ronnie D. Siewert, 3 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan C. Siewert, Gering; Jerry Plaster, 34, Scottsbluff; Amelia Reitz Schaffer, 79, Scottsbluff; E.L. Peterson, 85, longtime resident of the Kirk community; Ivan F. Childs, 58, prominent life underwriter and general agent.
40 Years Ago
The Elks Foundation announced the winners in the “Most Valuable Student” scholarship. First in the boys division was Gregory Behm, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Behm of Scottsbluff; and second went to Mark Marick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Marick of Scottsbluff. First in the girls division was Denise Meter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry H. Meter Jr. of Gering and second was Dawn Winchell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Winchell of Gering.
Gering Bulldogs will send ten matmen to state after winning Class B-4 district championship. Scottsbluff Bearcats will send seven matmen after finishing fifth in Class A-4.
Robert Kelley of Gering was named one of three Nebraska Jaycees’ Outstanding Young Men of the year at the Nebraska state convention.
Charles James Marr, 37, vice president, corporate development, Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha, has been named president of west Nebraska General Hospital.
The Legislature passed a bill that will raise the state’s legal drinking age from 19 to 20.
Fifteen-year-old Ted Downey of Terrytown pulled an eleven-pound northern pike out of the Platte River using corn as bait, on an afternoon fishing expedition.
Died: Gilbert Nelson, 73, Banner county; Lemuel Hays, 94, Mitchell; Reuben Sell, 61, Scottsbluff; Minnie Hoft, 73, Mitchell; Raymond Carr, 76, Scottsbluff; Glen Cain, 69, Mitchell and Birdie M. Downer, 87, Gering.
30 Years Ago
Ben Nelson, Democrat candidate for governor, had sharp criticism of Gov. Kay Orr’s tax policies and leadership.
The Platte Valley R/C Club formed a “club within a club” for collector of quarter scale model planes.
Joyce Hillman, executive director of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, told members of the Gering Business Club she expected a tourism explosion. She partially credited the planned Gering convention center, four-lane highway, and historical center at Agate Fossil Beds.
Teacher Florence Richards helped the Banner County School yearbook staff create a historical centennial edition.
Anabelle Peters was chosen as 1990 Sweetheart of the Year by patrons of the Gering senior Center.
Died: Richard Lee “Dick” Holcomb, 53, Gering; Thomas J. Donahoe, 85, Scottsbluff; Lillie Florence Hammond, 96, Mitchell; Mary A. Carlson, 53, Gering; Clarence A. “Brownie” Coe, 87, Scottsbluff; Joshua Alexander Kraus, 13, former Gering resident; Wilda Hale, 85, Scottsbluff; Lorenzo Alsidez, Sr., 80, Lyman.
20 Years Ago
Gering’s Jarred Berger completed a perfect 26-0 season by capturing the gold medal in the 119 pound class at the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Tournament.
The relocation of the Scotts Bluff County Extension Office recently moved a step closer to completion.
After a preliminary hearing, a Mitchell man has been bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court for an alleged Feb. 15 shooting.
Starting in June, a new high-tech linear accelerator will be online at the Cancer Treatment Center at Regional West.
10 Years Ago
The Gering City Council unanimously slected a joint effort from WRK and the Woodbury Corporation of Salt Lake City to re-open the old Sun Mart store, which has been closed for more than four years.
Ed Mayo, former Gering councilman, is running against Mayor Susan Wiedeman.
Gering High School speech team won Western Conference title for the first time in seven years.
