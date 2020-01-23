110 Years Ago
Married: E.H. Foster and Miss Zelpha Skinner of Mitchell.
100 Years Ago
The political pot started simmering when M.H. McHenry made his personal filing to succeed himself as clerk of the district court.
90 Years Ago
Site of the new Wildcat game preserve was purchased, including 900 acres. Part was bought from the Airdale Cattle Company and W.W. Henderson and a part is leased school land.
80 Years Ago
Judge Fred A. Wright presented portraits of all past district judges to the courtroom in Gering.
70 Years Ago
Keller & Sons, plastic firm, was incorporating in Gering.
Died: Mrs. Amy Prickett, 79, Scottsbluff pioneer; Rev. J.M. Wingett, Scottsbluff.
60 Years Ago
Mayor Earl Holcomb vetoed use of pellet guns on stray dogs in Gering.
C.W. “Bill” Lyman was named chairman of the 1960 Oregon Trail Days, succeeding Dr. Harold Gentry.
50 Years Ago
Richard Greathouse was named outstanding farmer-rancher and Hale Geister, outstanding boss, at Gering Jaycees’ annual Bosses Night.
Died: Cecil D. Meglamre, 73, Gering; Elizabeth Taylor, 76, Mitchell; Warren C. Dickinson, 76, longtime Melbeta area resident; Mrs. Fannie C. Webb, 87, Mitchell.
40 Years Ago
Gering financial institutions showed healthy growth at their annual meetings with total footings in Gering firms right at $145 million.
Lorene Newton of Scottsbluff was hired as the new coordinator for the Gering Senior Citizen Center.
Died: Elmer Magdanz, 76, Gering; Dallas Stephenson, 72, Scottsbluff; Cheryl Ann Rojas, 21, Scottsbluff; Henrietta Beerup, 76, Scottsbluff; Ray Marmeier, 65, Gering; Elsie Smith, 84, Morrill.
30 Years Ago
High winds, such as Scotts Bluff County residents experienced, can be bad news to both homeowners and electric department or power company employees. Power outages and fluctuations kept the employees of the Gering Electric Department working until 3 a.m. a couple of nights.
Edgar and Hazel McKinley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Jan. 18, 1930, in Alliance.
Ruth and Reiny Meter, Denver, were honored for their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house. The couple was married on Jan. 14, 1940, at Bayard.
20 Years Ago
A three judge panel will hear evidence to determine whether Raymond Mata Jr. receives the death penalty or is sentenced to life in prison. Mata was found guilty last week in Keith County Court in Ogallala on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
Gov. Mike Johanns made a stop in Scottsbluff to outline his vision for the second year of his administration.
Nebraska has awarded Gering a $429,000 development loan to help CS Precision.
Manufacturing Inc. purchased new equipment for their new facility in the Gering Industrial Park.
Wrestlers from around the area took to the mat at Scottsbluff High School Tuesday for the first Best of the West tournament. About 1,000 people attended the event.
Died: Faye E. Peterson, 72, Kimball; Andrew S. Pokorny, 45, Scottsbluff; Lydia Meter Bangert, 72, Bayard; Lola A. Higel, 86, Gering; Dorothy Mae Smith, 73, Bakersfield, Calif., formerly of Gering;
10 Years Ago
Gering City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night to review proposals to reopen a grocery store in downtown, but neither submission met the city’s guidelines and both were rejected.
A Haiti native living in Gering was home just before disaster struck. Ferdinand Francois, a native of Port-de-Paix, Haiti, is in his second year studying to be a minister at Summit Christian College in Gering. Francois, 27, said his parents, five brother and sister were not injured in the quake and their home is still standing.
Northfield Elementary School teachers worked at McDonald’s during McTeacher’s Night at the Scottsbluff McDonald’s. Owner Christian Miller was so pleased with how well things went during the event that he rounded up the teacher’s percentage of the profits to $1,000.
