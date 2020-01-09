130 years ago
George N. Petty bought out the pioneer liveryman in Gering, John M. Moon.
W.B. Wood lumber dealer got into trouble by forging a check claiming to be signed by H.T. Bentley.
Cilcrist, Johnson and Mead of Cheyenne had on foot a plan for a canal to water 250,000 acres of land on the south side of Gering.
The weather was so cold that some surprise was expressed over Christ Kronberg continuing his work on the Enterprise canal, he only took one day off work.
120 years ago
Tracklaying on the Burlington line had reached the Rutter place near Minatare.
A local anti-saloon league was formed in Gering with Ed. J. Whipple as president.
110 years ago
Mrs. M.H. McHenry died at the age of 36.
Ralph Beebe and Miss Della Clark of Mitchell Valley were married.
Robert Bubser, former resident of Creighton Valley, died at Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
J.L. Moore, R.M. Hanks, J.J. Kipp, and Geo W. Lawyer were among the new stockholders in the First National Bank.
100 years ago
Chas. B. Hotchkiss, prominent Gering businessman, passed away at his home in Gering.
Mrs. C.C. Franklin, pioneer resident of the eastern part of the county, died at the home of her son in Bayard.
John E. Smith, veteran of the Civil War, passed away at his home in Gering at the ripe old age of 88.
Heirs of the late James Ettien were successful in having the will of Mr. Ettien set aside, the property to be distributed among the heirs.
90 years ago
Mrs. Simon W. Fish, formerly of Banner County died at 87.
Mrs. Louisa A. Onstott, widow of D.C. Onstott, pioneer died at Fort Collins.
Guy Carlson entered the mounting list of sheriff candidates.
Rev. Leland C. Spurrier and Floy Hopkins were married.
80 years ago
Warren Stone of Mitchell won championship in Denver 4-H livestock. Other winners were Wesley Ferbrache and Jerry Brackman.
Earl Holcomb of Gering was president of a new sugar workers credit union for the valley.
New members of the Gering Lions Club were Fred Walters, H.O. Jones, M.E. Downar, W.F. McGriff, Q.W. Dean, C.R. Barton, and Carl Brackman.
Grandma Nancy Ware observed her 99th birthday in Gering.
The will of Dr. F.M. Knight of Alliance left $40,000 to the Masonic lodges of the city.
70 years ago
Bob Gingrich was the top sugar beet producer.
Gering’s 1950 building record totaled over a million dollars.
Mr. and Mrs. Parks E. DeMott observed their golden wedding anniversary.
McGrew pioneer Albert J. Howard, and Kimball old timer E.M. Prouty died.
60 years ago
The Gering school board voted to purchase 30 acres north of U Street as the site for a new high school.
Frank I. Whipple, 77, son of Hull pioneer resident died in California.
Harrisburg native Boyd A. Tjardes, 34, died.
The Gering sugar factory closed after a record 120-day campaign. Average tonnage in the Gering area was 18.17.
John H. Frey of Scottsbluff was named to head the 1960 census for a 17-county district in west Nebraska.
50 years ago
John Cannell, 17-year-old Gering high school junior, to leave soon as a Brazilian Exchange student.
Scottsbluff air travelers will receive new jet air service by Frontier Airlines with a 97 passenger, 550 mile per hour Boeing 737-200 aircraft.
Frank Kleager was re-elected president of the Nebraska Western College board of education.
Pam Baker was installed president of the Benevolent and Patriotic Order of Does Drove 21.
Melvin Bartow and Mrs. Roy Warren were installed noble grands at a joint installation of elected and appointed officers in the I.O.O.F. and Rebekah lodges.
Rober W. Downer, incumbent Banner County clerk, filed for re-election.
40 years ago
At the reorganization meeting of the Gering school board, Dale Joyn was elected president, Carol Ann Lewis was elected vice-president and Twyla Fulk was re-elected as secretary-tresurer.
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners unanimously named Ben Wilson as chairman for 1980 at their reorganization meeting.
30 years ago
FirsTier Finanical Inc. of Omaha has completed its acquistion of Scottsbluff National Corp. and its subsidiary, Scottsbluff National Bank and Trust Co., according to David A. Rismiller, chief executive officer of FirsTier Financial, Inc. and John T. Selzer, president of Scottsbluff National Corp.
Joyce Hillman announced her candidacy for the 48th District in the State Legislature. At a press conference, Hillman stated western Nebraska could not compete with the eastern part of the state as long as the criteria remains only population and traffic count.
20 years ago
Almost 1,000 people gathered in downtown Gering on a cold New Year’s Eve to watch a fireworks show and welcome in the new year.
Local emergency crews were prepared on New Year’s Eve to address any problem that might have resulted from a Y2K computer failure, but none came.
10 years ago
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Jim Lawson announced that he will seek a fourth term.
The Farm and Ranch Museum in Gering is one of six locations in Nebraska where Girl Scouts of all ages gathered to kick off the organizaton’s annual cookie sale.
A pickup smashed through the front window of Loaf and Jug on 10th Street Sunday. The pickup was driven by an elderly Mitchell man who hit the gas instead of the brake when he was at the pump and the vehicle hit the building. No one was injured but both glass doors were destroyed at a cost of more than $15,000. The driver was not charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.