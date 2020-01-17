110 Years Ago
Frank Silver sold his Mitchell Valley farm for $16,000.
100 Years Ago
The case questioning the validity of the issuing of bond for the erection of the new courthouse in Gering was thrown out of court and the last straw, which had been holding up the work was removed.
90 Years Ago
Final plats for the location of the Oregon Trail highway along the south side of the river were on file.
80 Years Ago
Carl Brackman was high beet producer in the valley with 22.44 tons per acre. Others honored were August Locklair, H.J. Dietrich, Alex Meisner, Harvey Hawbaker, Henry Schneider, Fred Brodbeck, George Heintz, Henry Ziegler, David Heintz, George Schlothauer, and Arthur Kurtz.
70 Years Ago
Marvin Ewing purchased the Cronin Variety Store in Gering.
Sara Elliott, Gering High School student, won an honorary science scholarship.
Married: Rita Pieper and Emmanuel Zitterkopf
60 Years Ago
Kenneth Scheidt was installed as president of the Panhandle Shrine Club.
Harry W. Bashore, Mitchell, was accorded the “Headgate Award” at the four state irrigation council meet in Denver.
50 Years Ago
Oscar Wiberg, head of Scotts Bluff County sanitation department retires after more than 25 years.
Died: Raymond G. Dalton, 71, Scottsbluff; Mrs. Ruth Laine, 72, Minatare; Thomas Garcia, 65, Scottsbluff; Mike Perlinger, 74, Scottsbluff; Harold Davis, 73, Scottsbluff.
40 Years Ago
George Harpole, general manager of Associated Grocers announced his retirement.
Banner County Board of Commissioners elected Dale Shaul chairman, Clayton Johnson vice chairman and Charles Person to serve on the board at their reorganizational meeting.
30 Years Ago
High winds, such as Scotts Bluff County residents experienced, can be bad news to both homeowners and electric department or power company employees. Power outages and fluctuations kept the employees of the Gering Electric Department working until 3 a.m. a couple of nights.
Edgar and Hazel McKinley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married January 18, 1930, in Alliance.
Ruth and Reiny Meter, Denver, were honored for their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house. The couple was married on January 14, 1940, in Bayard.
20 Years Ago
The first-degree murder trial of Raymond Mata, Jr. wrapped up in Keith County court in Ogallala. Forensic pathologists testified that 3-year-old Adam Gomez had suffered at least three major skull fractures. However, they couldn’t say whether the blows were the cause of death. Under defense questioning, pathologist Richard Simons said there was no evidence of strangulation or shaken baby syndrome as a cause of death although he couldn’t rule it out. Jeff Pickens, one of Mata’s defense attorneys, pointed out a number of discrepancies in the testimony of Patricia Gomez, mother of the victim and former girlfriend of the defendant. After Mata’s attorneys asked District Judge Robert Hippe to dismiss charges of felony murder and kidnapping, claiming the prosecution had failed to prove its case. Hippe overruled the motion, and the defense rested without calling a single witness.
The Rural Economic Opportunites Act (LB936) had recently been introduced in the Nebraska Unicameral. If passed, the bill would provide incentives of employment and investment in Nebraska’s mid and small-sized counties based on the size of the labor force.
First Boston Property Management of Rockford, Ill., management company for the Monument Mall in Scottsbluff, recently announced several management changes at the local mall. DeAnn Hill, current property manager, has been promoted to vice president at First Boston Property management. Tricia Mackie, currently marketing director, has been promoted to property manager, and Troy Betzold, maintenance supervisor has been promoted to assistant propety manager. Michelle Kindered, formerly manager of Monument Jewelers, will be promoted to the position of marketing director.
10 Years Ago
Oregon Trail Days planning picks up speed as annual meeting set.
Mary Hunt blends nature and humor in artistic creations. As Gering artist Hunt has said, “My paintings are part of me and I am part of them. They are the results of a never-ending exploration of my world.”
Firms interested in a grocery store may be revealed on Tuesday. Two requests for proposing have been returned to Gering City Hall by firms interested in reopening a downtown grocery store.
Scottsbluff and Gering cops to team up. The “blending” of the Gering and Scottsbluff police departments is taking another step, as police officers from the two departments will soon work together. Gering Police Chief Mel Griggs told the Gering City Council Monday night that officers from the two departments will work in tandem in the cities. It will help them learn more about the cities and establish working relationshps, Griggs said.
Died: Ray Kumm, 63, Scottsbluff; Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Harimon, 74, Gering; David Guerue, 52, of Wyoming; Freda Marie Kiger, 91, Gering; Tessa L. Schreiner, 87, Morrill; Donald E. Stubby. 74, Scottsbluff.
