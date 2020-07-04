130 Years Ago
Albert Lippach, cowboy, was fatally shot by John Knapp, the tragedy occurring near the Wyoming line.
Mitchell canal company organized with John R. Stilts, president; H.W. Haig, secretary; R.F. Neely, treasurer; and Perry Braziel and George W. Hale, directors.
120 Years Ago
Gering, Scottsbluff, Bayard and Sunflower celebrated July 4.
John H. Hall was appointed sheep inspector for the county.
Of 50,000 acres which T.C. Henry of Denver asked options on as a condition for completing the Gering Canal, 4,100 acres has been signed up.
110 Years Ago
Ole J. Mathre, resident of Banner County, suicided.
Petitions were filed for R.W. Hobart of Mitchell as a candidate for county attorney.
J. Zoellner of Deadwood, S.D., was down looking after his business interest in Scottsbluff.
100 Years Ago
Died: Samuel C. Wineman, 77, at Minatare
Gering had impromptu community picnic in the park on the Fourth of July.
Grandmother Nancy Van Pelt, 95-year-old pioneer woman, died in Banner County. Notable incident was that six grandsons acted as pallbearers.
Married: Glen Baltes and Miss Bertha Hass; Leo E. Jacobs and Miss Rasmussen; Wm. J. Haskins and Miss Mert Walburn.
90 Years Ago
Katahdin Chapter, DAR officially dedicated the boulder marker at the base of Scotts Bluff Monument. The Oregon Trail half dollars were being sold for a dollar.
Died: Mrs. Sadie Safford, 73, head of a well-known valley family, passed away at McGrew; Newton M. Bowman, 84, Civil War veteran and father of Mrs. W.E. Baker, Mrs. Martin Bristol, Mrs. R.W. Hale and Mrs. M.D. Wollery. A military funeral was held at Mitchell.
Hundreds of Boy Scouts camped in Mitchell Pass on their way to Independence Rock.
Terry Carpenter was fined $25 for operating his gas business in a building that did not conform to the fire ordinance in Scottsbluff.
80 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County showed a gain of 5,231; the census total 33,917.
Thomas Nuss, 2-year-old Minatare farm boy, drowned in a horse tank.
Mes. J.L. Boley was installed as a noble grand of Rebekahs and Don Sands, Odd Fellows, in a joint installation service.
Married: Don Geil and Katherine Beaird in Los Angeles.
70 Years Ago
Some 26,000 Highway 26 folders were distributed.
The bronze replica of the Statue of Liberty arrived in Gering to be located in Carl Grey Park by the Boy Scouts.
Married: Ronnie Meyers and Elaine Brill, Scottsbluff.
The 134th Infantry regiment staff were meeting in Gering.
60 Years Ago
Dr. T.R. Weinmaster purchased Dr. Emery’s veterinary practice here.
The “town clock” was moved from the Gering National to the Courier. (We might add, it has been giving expensive trouble ever since.)
Died: Gordon Geil, 46, in California.
The Gering IOOF Lodge was starting an expansion of their building to the north.
50 Years Ago
Among those honored at the banquet closing of the University of Nebraska All State High School course was Linda Yaley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Yaley of Lincoln, formerly of Gering.
The process of trimming the Gering city budget was started by the council. At a public hearing, not attended by the public, it was brought out that the published budget summary called for authorization to spend $1,126,909.
The position of vice president and general manager of United Telephone Company of the West, Scottsbluff vacated by Vernon A. Allan, now vice president and commercial manager, will be filled by Gene E. Savage.
Died: Adam Niederhause, 58, former Gering resident; Erma DeBolt, former Scottsbluff resident; Fred E. Robinson, 66, Scottsbluff; William Kay, 65, California, former Scottsbluff resident; Lethal F. Goodro, 42, Gering; John W. Campbell, 93m Scottsbluff; Robert Ripley, 68, California.
40 Years Ago
Honorary Oregon Trail Days officers were Wilbur Dutton of Melbeta, president, and Aileen Duff, vice president, of Gering.
Doctors of Gentry-Clark Medical Center honored Dr. Bill Gentry for 50 years in the practice of medicine by hosting a banquet at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Marie Phillips of Bassett was crowned Nebraska State High School Rodeo Queen at the State Rodeo held in Mitchell.
About 30 high school students from around Nebraska were the youth Conservation Corps crew that spent six weeks around the Lake Minatare Recreation Area building fences, repairing and cleaning up the area.
Mrs. John Ankey was presented a certificate of commendation for having been a member of the DAR for 50 years.
Died: Martin Pierce, 20, former Scottsbluff resident; Bruce Matlock Sr., 72, Scottsbluff; Priscilla Chain Beck, 28, former Scottsbluff resident; Hulda Davis, 81, longtime Morrill resident; Nicholas Donwen, former Scottsbluff resident; Earl Craven, Lyman pioneer; Adolf H. Bender, 79, Gering; John Neiman, 78, Gering; Ben Benzel, 59, Gering; Vivian Stands, 53, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Gering pioneer Etta Parmenter died at the age of 94. Her parents, William and Amy Bartow, were early settlers of the Valley.
Gering residents Melvin Rein and Shane Scott were injured during a party at Lake Minatare.
Central Church of Christ in Gering was planning its upcoming centennial celebration.
The Riverside Zoo dedicated two new exhibits featuring red pandas and river otters.
Died: Robert Conrad, 65, Gering; Winnifred Lessman, 65, Scottsbluff; Walter W. DeBolt, 76, Scottsbluff; Earlene James, 69, Mitchell; Joe B. Guzman, 66, former Scottsbluff resident; Helen Ensser, 81, Bayard; Wilbery Schneider, 65, former Scottsbluff resident; Lillian Miller, 79, former Scottsbluff resident.
20 Years Ago
The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted to take no action on the state’s elimination of superintendents for Class I (K-8) schools. Administrators for the county’s six Class I schools had appealed to the county to continue funding the position.
Connecting the Monument Valley Pathway with the Gering Pathway is still to be realized, although plans have been in the works for several years.
Lois Houston and Dee Burchfield of McGrew were to be featured on a History Channel Documentary Great Race. The race ran more than 4,000 miles from Boston to Sacramento, and Houston and Burchfield participated driving a 1942 Studebaker Champion called “The Spirit of Kimball.”
10 Years Ago
Ticket sales for the Oregon Trail Days concert were nearly non-existent, bringing the future of the concerts into question. OTD General Chairman Chuck Cowan said sales were not going well for the scheduled performance by dancer, singer, actor Julianne Hough.
Stormy weather was wreaking havoc on county roads, so much so that the commissioners are accepting bids for crushed rock.
