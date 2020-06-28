130 Years Ago
Mitchell Valley farmers were locating the route for a canal to be taken out at the Nebraska-Wyoming state line.
Martin Gering, agent, had a Huffer irrigation pump in operation to fill what is now known as the Central Canal.
Money was exhausted for payment of the state bounties on wolf scalps, and the Courier advised folks to hang on to the wigs until after the next legislature met.
120 Years Ago
Married: John Ewing and Miss Minnie Key of Fort Collins.
T.C. Henry of Denver was the Fourth of July orator in Gering.
Mrs. S.C. Ellis, formerly Mrs. Hattie LaPorte, one of the earliest settlers, died.
Some rattlesnakes still left. “Bug” Merchant and Mrs. Thos. Hubbard were bitees, who recovered after unpleasant periods.
110 Years Ago
Ezra T. Trueman died, age 73 years.
George B. Luft sold out of the Luft & Diers Bros. firm at Scottsbluff to go into business for himself.
A pair of auditors worked over the county treasurer’s books. Aside from tabulating them and making some bookkeeping recommendations, they made no report worth the cost.
100 Years Ago
Married: Allen G. Tufford and Miss Ruth White.
Married: Archie Collins and Miss Della Phelps.
Grasshoppers hatching in numbers and fears of trouble existed.
Rumors of the erection of a sugar factory at Torrington existed.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Bartow, a son.
90 Years Ago
Caravan of Boy Scouts from Omaha and points east en route to Independence Rock in Wyoming camped in Mitchell Pass. Douglas Wright, Edwin Ferry, Ed Flohr, Louis Ringsby, Benton Johnson, Garth Derby and Harold Kinnamon were Gering boys making the trip.
Conference held in Mitchell to talk natural gas for the valley.
Died: Cliff DeMott, valley pioneer, in California.
Born: to Mr. and Mrs. Warren Eastmon, a son.
Mitchell won the fire tournament at Scottsbluff.
W.L. McMillan was installed master of Gering Masonic Lodge.
Married: Floyd Wright and Miss Elsie Vanerburg.
Harry Springer, Mitchell, filed for the state senate.
80 Years Ago
Wendell Wilke was announced as the Republican candidate for President. A.B. Wood was a Nebraska delegate to the Philadelphia convention.
Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Forslund and family had returned to Gering after nearly a year in Palestine.
Died: Frank E. Powell, Morrill.
John Ulrich, Colorado robber and general badman, committed suicide after a hair raising chase at Sidney.
70 Years Ago
Died: Frank Warden, former mayor of Gering; Marvin Downar, prominent Gering businessman; Mrs. Maudria Lamm, Washington; Joe Butler, longtime Gering resident, California; Mrs. A.G. Warner, Hull.
Terry Carpenter, a commercial political figure, filed for governor.
Gering voters approved a $30,000 Oregon Trail Park improvement project.
Conflict broke out in Korea.
Mrs. Winfield Schatzely was elected president of the Gering American Legion auxiliary.
Everette Boggs, county assessor, announced the county valuation was $49,642,000.
60 Years Ago
Died: Francis J. Eagan, well known jeweler and optometrist, Scottsbluff.
Army Engineers Reclamation Bureau and Soil Conservation group estimated $10 million as cost for stabilizing the flood ravaged Gering Valley Drain.
Platte Valley Federal purchased the Lyda-McGriff building at 10th and O.
Dean Hiner succeeded Jim Peterson as president of the Gering Jaycees, Mrs. A.L. Coxon headed the Gering Jaycee Ems.
Dianna Gatch, Rt. 1, Gering, was named honored queen for Nebraska Job’s Daughters.
Mr. and Mrs. George A. Jones, Gering; Mr. and Mrs. William R. Grant, Banner County; and Mr. and Mrs. W.A. McCain, Scottsbluff, observed their 50th wedding anniversaries.
50 Years Ago
A public hearing held to consider a resolution to raise the 1969-70 county welfare budget to meet a deficit which now exists for paying of medical bills of recipients.
The City of Gering is currently operating under a budget of $1,013,226 but approved a $108,684 raise in the 1970-71 budget for publication and public hearing. The new budget of $1,121,199 will require a mill levy of $8.10 compared to the current levy of $7.51. The half mill increase is to provide funds for the future purchase of a fire truck.
Jeri Lynn Wegelin named Soap Box Derby queen. First runner up was Peggy Gentry and second runner up Robin Jensen. Linda Busekist and Mary Helen Swanbom named Community Chest Red Feather Girls.
A severe hail storm that was about 40 miles long and a mile wide moved across the southern Panhandle, leaving hail up to 12 inches deep in its wake.
Ray Steyer was installed as president of the Gering Lions Club.
Died: George Makris, 35, Hot Springs, S.D.; Katie Brochel, 91, Scottsbluff; Fred E. Robinson, 66, Scottsbluff; Lillian K. Trimble, 45; Jake Henry, 70, Scottsbluff; Lillie Metz, 87, Scottsbluff; Henry Leohardt Sr., 83, Scottsbluff; Edgar E. West, 77, Mitchell; James W. Snodgrass, 77, Henry; Charles Kessler, 80, LaGrange; Kim Yoshimi, 4, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bon Yoshimi of Lake Minatare; Charles H. Craig, 68, North Platte; Charley Simmons, 87, Western Nebraska artist.
40 Years Ago
A proposal to turn the Rundell Road area in East Gering into a road improvement district has been rejected by the county commissioners.
The preliminary population count of the 1980 census is in, and according to Evelyn Mundt, county clerk, Gering shows a 28 percent population increase.
Water drain construction on Pacific Boulevard is well underway. Starting date of construction was June 10, and workers hope to finish by August 1.
G.H. Schlothauer, D.D.S. is pleased to announce that Julie Brown Arfman D.D.S. will be associated with him in the practice of general dentistry.
Died: Ira Warthen, 84, Scottsbluff; Mary Reinhardt, 79, Mitchell; James R. Frazey, 49, Mitchell; Alvin Fry, 56, Gering; Guy Raber, 77, former Scottsbluff resident; Hazen Rice, 50, former Scottsbluff resident; Alice Cline, 61, Scottsbluff.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a contract with Electronic Data Technologies for keno lottery equipment.
Scottsbluff native and photojournalist Bill Frakes was in the area to photograph local baseball teams for the upcoming book “Baseball in America.”
Died: Julio B. Rodriguez, 84, Gering; Charles J. Arends, 55, Minatare; Duane Earle Bond, 58, Scottsbluff; Lloyd A. Rutan, 76, Bayard; Darrell Wayne Clarke, 71, Minatare.
20 Years Ago
Two area teenagers were found dead at West Lawn Cemetery as a result of a shooting incident. The boys were identified as Terry J. Reagan, 16, and Adam C. Schlaepfer, 16, both of Scottsbluff. Both boys had suffered gunshot wounds to the head. The bodies were discovered by a group of teenagers, apparently in the cemetery “goofing around.”
The City Council split 4-4 on a motion to deny a request for assistance from Scotts Bluff County Housing Authority to develop low-income housing in the Pathfinder Addition. Mayor Starr Lehl was unable to break the deadlock, citing conflict of interest as her husband works for the Housing Authority’s construction firm.
The federal government was expected to require Western Nebraska Regional Airport to construct a fence around the facility to keep deer and other wildlife out.
10 Years Ago
The City of Gering was asking the federal government to declare a disaster in the aftermath of storms in the area June 7. The storms left the city with an estimated $233,227.64 in damages to buildings and vehicles.
A group of 27 Gering eighth-grade students traveled to Washington, D.C. through a trip organized by Christine Mulloy, former GJHS social studies teacher.
Drivers from the United States Late Model Association were expected to compete in the main event at Hi-Way 92 Raceway Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.