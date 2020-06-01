130 Years Ago
Wm. Bradley at Castle Rock precinct was drowned while attempting to ford the river near Fort Laramie.
Census enumerators for Scotts Bluff county were announced: C.H. Simmons, A.B. Wood, Mrs. Nellie M. Richardson and S.R. Spear.
The roof of a dug-out house occupied by the Briggs family at Hull caved in from wet weather and killed a nine year old boy asleep in bed.
120 Years Ago
W.H. Beck and family moved from LaGrange to Gering.
Fred D. Wolt sold his interest in the Sayre & Wolt general store to his partner
The Nebraska Homestead, published in Gering by Ernest F. Moon, was sold to George E. Mark.
110 years ago
Married: Horace N. Crow and Miss Madge Meader.
Masons elected J.P. Westervelt, C.B. Sands and Ed J. Whipple as master and wardens, respectively.
Morrill suffered a heavy fire loss, everything on the west side of the street and south of the Nichols building being destroyed.
100 Years Ago
Report issued that the Great Western Sugar company was to build a factory at Minatare.
W.L. Connelly was awarded the contract for building the Stage Hill road between Gering and Kimball.
Tom Cronin took a bunch of sugar tramp ball players over to Scottsbluff and mopped up on the factory aggregation by 34 to 1.
90 Years Ago
American Legion boys gave a banquet for James W. Ponder, recipient of the DSC and Earl Holcomb, holder of the Croix de Guerre, members of the local post.
Population of Scottsbluff announced tentatively as being 8,474 a gain over 1920 of 1,562.
80 Years Ago
A supreme court decision did much to clarify the Kearney group demand for shutting canals locally in efforts to force irrigation water downstream.
Mrs. Washington Scott, valley pioneer, died in Scottsbluff, aged 83.
Mrs. Joe Boley was named noble grand of Gering Rebekahs.
Married: Dahlman Predmore and John Bartlett.
Judge C.O. Lyda was the Memorial Day speaker in Gering.
Belgium decided to let Hitler troops move through without resistance.
70 Years Ago
Damage to the Fort Laramie dam might cause a water shortage.
W.J. Pickering, Minatare pioneer, died.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Simmons received the Nebraska university alumni association distinguished award.
Two pilots, Melvin Hart and Keith Strachan were injured and a light plane demolished, when both thought the other was at the controls.
Lillis Conn was elected Job’s Daughters queen for Gering.
Mrs. M.L. Greenlee was elected noble grand of the Gering Rebekahs.
60 Years Ago
There were 90 graduates in Gering high.
Died: Orin Langmaid, Banner pioneer of 1886.
A dedication and landscaping ceremony is to be held for the WyoBraska Boy Scout Headquarters building, May 30.
The Gering Lions honored eight recipients of Scout God and Country award.
Nearly 250 Gering little league baseball players were named and rosters published.
50 Years Ago
A move has been taken by the Great Western Sugar Co., to localize administration of sugar production and beet procurement. Reorganization of the sugar division was completed with the appointment of general managers to head districts in five states. To head the new Nebraska districts with factories at Scottsbluff, Gering, Bayard and Mitchell is William C. McGuffey, former district manager at Billings. The general of the north-central Colorado district with factories at Eaton, Greeley, Loveland, Longmont and Brighton is LaMar C. Henry of Denver.
Cheerleaders for the 1970-71 school year are Marlene Shapiro, Demaris Asselin, Karen Durfee, Jeaie Marshall and Debby Nickless.
40 Years Ago
Former Geringite Roger Rager, who planned on finishing in the top five in the Indy 500, in Indianapolis, spun out and crashed in the 55th lap of the race. He did earn $600 for leading the race for a couple of laps.
Members of the Gering 440-relay team won the gold medal at the state track meet in Omaha, posting a time of :43.7. The team consists of Roger Thompson, Rick Welsh, Mark Miller and Russ Cyr.
Year end awards banquet was held at Gering High School. K-9 Pal-Scott Rohrbouck, G-club Gal-Dawn Wincell, outstanding action team member-Lorie Foote.
30 Years Ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners agreed to purchase keno lottery equipment, even though no site had been chosen for the parlor.
Appoximately 180 people packed the Gering City Council chambers in opposition to proposed three-story addition to Northfield Villa.
Stan Hoff of the Gering Post Office retired after 35 years with the Postal Service.
20 Years Ago
A report, “Drugs in the Heartland, Methamphetamine Use in rural Nebraska,” was released; it reported that slightly more arrestees in rural areas than in Omaha reported that they had used methamphetamine at least once in their lives.
Gering Public Library’s Summer Reading program kicked off.
Twin Cities Development Association, Inc. chose its buisness winners for the year 2000. Couplamatic Systems, Inc., were chosen as this year’s Industry/Light Manufacturer. Brannan Homes, Ltd. was given the Small Business award.
Sen. Chuck Hagel spoke at a Memorial Day gathering in Scottsbluff’s Frank Park that began its Centennial Summer celebration.
10 Years Ago
Fallen heroes were honored at a Memorial Day ceremony at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering.
Gering Courier wished Mayor Susan Wiedeman a Happy Birthday.
Nebraska State Harley Owner Group (H.O.G.) held a rally in Gering.
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 608 was to honor one of its members during the annual Airport Family Fun Day at William Heilig Field in Scottsbluff.
