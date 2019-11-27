YesterYears — Nov. 28

10 years ago
The Gering High School newspaper, The Blue Prints won the prestigious Cornhusker Award. The paper’s staff included: feature editor Libby Joekel, managing and sports editor Rikki Sterkel, editor in chief Tyler Simmons, news editor Connor Prickett and entertainment editor Cameron Bruegger. Their adviser was Janelle Schultz.
The Gering and Scottsbluff police departments could soon be one department and both police chiefs are working hard to make that happen. Gering Police Chief Mel Griggs and Scottsbluff Police Chief Alex Moreno briefed the Gering City Council on efforts to unify the departments.
Santa Village was set up in the Gering Civic Center parking lot by members of the Gering Merchant Association. Santa will visit the village every Sunday leading up to Christmas.
Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla L. Kelly graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
20 years ago
Steven Redmond will spend the next 40-60 years of his life in prison for the 1998 murder of a Kimball man.
Members of the Gering City Council agreed to explore the possibility of putting the question of LB 840 funding on the ballot again next May. The stature implemented by LB 840 allows municipalities to levy a sales tax on its citizens for the purpose of economic development.
Scottsbluff businessman Dave Hergert has announced he’s running for the Congressional seat in Nebraska’s Third District.
Kristin Suzanne Luehrs and Brandon Jay Hegge were married. Also married were Trista Simmons and Chad Weinmaster.
Bob Wilson celebrated his 90th birthday, while LeRoy Elliott celebrated his 80th birthday.
30 years ago
Carol Shimek has the distinction of being the first woman ever accepted as a member of the Gering Fire Department. She comes by her desire to fight fire naturally since her father has been a member of the department for 24 years and she grew up around the Gering Fire Station.
When something has been around as long as you can remember, it often blends into the fabric of our lives to the point we take it for granted. Perhaps that is the case with the Nile Theatre and Marguerite Burton. The theater is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Burton has been there since 1957.
For the fourth consecutive year the Gering “Blue” Mock Trial team won the district competition. The team members were Eric Kruger, David Raymond and Paul Winner.
Gretchen Peters, Gering High School art teacher, was named 1989 Nebraska Wesleyan Artists-Educator of the Year.
Loreen S. Atkins and Mitchell P. Watson were married. Also married were Pamela S. Leuthaeuser and Kevin Thomas Cooper.
40 years ago
The Gering City Council announced the appointment of Kelly Gashkill as new police chief.
Don W. Childs of Morrill has been named to the Nebraska Music Educators “Hall of Fame.” Childs taught music in the Gering school district for 28 years. He retired in 1970.
Lisa Ross, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Willard Ross of Gering was announced as this year’s Outstanding 4-H member at the annual County Extension Board meeting and the 4-H Achievement Program.
50 years ago
Open house Dec 12 set to mark the 50th anniversary of the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
Members of the Gering Chamber of Commerce held a general business meeting at their regular luncheon. Mayor Richard Prohs reported the progress of the city’s study to acquire the natural gas distribution system in Gering.
Department commander James E. Burt of Creighton, Kenneth Leland, department quarter master adjutant of Lincoln and Larry Durfee, department service officer plan to attend the meeting of the local post 1681 of the VFW.
60 years ago
J.C. Kuxhausen of Mitchell was named president of the North Platte Valley chambers of commerce.
The second oil discovery for Scotts Bluff county was on the M. L. Burkey ranch in Cedar Canyon.
Police chief Al Thomas announced a crackdown on the two-hour parking ordinance.
Bulldog basketball starters included Gary Miller, Tom Uhrich, Jerry Knoles, Jim Gregg, Hang Ramig, Dave Richendifer and Louie Zier.
70 years ago
The Bulldog basketball starting linup was Bill Campbell, Don McCosh, Richard Hall, Jerry Barton and Jack Woodward.
C.O. Walters, Scottsbluff, was elected commander of Knights Templar in Gering and Clyde Spangler of Bayard was high priest of the Royal Arch Masons, Mrs. Maurice Scriven was named worthy matron of the Gering Eastern Star.
80 years ago
James Cawthra, David Davidson, Robert Corcoran, Francis Moore, Ed Amthor, Blair Rogers and Junior Gentry were returning basketball letterman.
Births recorded in the Melvin Flick, Leonard Wenzel, George Wheeler and Jake Kaufman families.
Kenneth Flower and Esther Sinner were married. Also married were Mary Ina Knoles and Elllis Einels. A.J. Caven decided to sell out his hardware stock.
90 years ago
Fred Koenig announced the sale of lots in Koenig addition.
Robert M. Starr and Mary Ellen Wright were married.
Bert Harrison made the first democratic county filing seeking the sheriff job.
Leslie Laughlin, winner in the American Legion membership contest, slated for a wheelbarrow ride down Broadway, pushed by the loser, Jim Ponder.
100 years ago
An order was issued from Washington to state authorities ordering the disbanding of all home guard units in the state.
The coal shortage was still being felt, Gering being assured of a supply of three cars per week, the Union Pacific looking after the interests of its towns to the best of their ability.
110 years ago
The name of the Morrill State Bank was changed to the First National Bank.
Invitations were sent out for the marriage of Thos. R. Leyton and Miss Nellie Comstock.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. McKinley and a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Foss.
120 years ago
Cr. J.S. Romine, established a sheep ranch in Spotted Tail.
A.B. Smith arrived here to lay off the land at the Burlington station opposite Gering into town lots.
David Mark, father of Editor George E. Mark of the Nebraska Homestead, died in Gering.
Kinch McKinney, who just finished his term of eight years in the Wyoming penitentiary, was again arrested, this time said to be on a charge of holding up a mail train near Hyannis.
130 years ago
W.B. Wood opened a lumber yard in Gering.
The name of John Ray’s new post office in Kiowa was Granger.
A post office was established at Torrington with Wm. G. Curtis as postmaster.
Work on the Famers canal near Collins (now Morrill) was beginning to get underway.
Walter Dayton, Albert C. Clapp, Mary C. Shade and Christian Kronberg advertised for final proof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.