Yesteryears — Nov. 14

10 years ago
Veterans are not born heroes, according to Aermcian Legion District 4 Commander Steven Gould. Gould spoke during a Veterans Day celebration at Gering’s American Legion.
The City of Gering has drawn from a coalition that promotes highway construction as a program for economic development.
The old Sun Mart grocery store has been owned by the City of Gering for more than three years, but the city would just as soon turn it over to someone else. City Engineer Brian Sweeney said the building, located at 1270 10th St., was bought by the city from a Nelson family Minnesota for $235,000 on July 26, 2006 and then spent $90,000 repairing the roof.
Bulldog football team falls to Adams Central in Class B state playoff action 45-14.
The Gering High School volleyball team ended their season in the Class B District tournament falling to Scottsbluff.
20 years ago
District Judge Robert Hippe has granted a defense request for a change of venue in the first degree murder trial of Raymond Mata, Jr. Mata is the lone suspect in the murder and dismemberment of 3-year-old Adam Gomez in April of 1999.
Property taxes are still a major concern for the governor and the Panhandle’s three state sector.
City council members from both Gering and Scottsbluff met at the Gering Civic Center to discuss progress on a number of joint projects. Members heard updates on the purchase of the US Bank building in Gering, the airport and more.
Members of the Gering City Council are again asking for bids to run the food operation at the Monument Shadows Golf Course clubhouse. Council voted 7-1 to readvertise a request for proposal to a wider geographic area, hoping to bring in more bids.
Banner County’s Episcopal Church is holding their annual “Harvest Dinner.”
More than 48 students at Highland School participated in the Jump Rope for Heart and Hoops for Heart program. Over $560 was raised for Jump Rope for Heart and an additional $200 was raised during Hoops for Heart.
30 years ago
Fred A. Lockwood, 49, announced his candidacy for Nebraska’s Third District seat in the United States House of Representatives. Lockwood will be seeking the Republican nomination for the congressional seat being vacated by Congresswoman Virginia Smith.
Eugene E. “Swede” and Elizabeth “Beth” Hanson, Gering, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in Gering on Febraury 10, 1940.
Edith Ferguson celebrated her 80th birthday. She was born on November 18, 1909.
Keith Dean celebrated his 75h birthday. He was born on November 14, 1914.
Gering Bulldogs volleyball team won the District A-6 championship over Alliance. It is the third in five years that Gering has gone to state.
40 years ago
Gering substitute teachers received an increase to $35 a day from the Gering Board of Education.
Bob and Peggy Knaub opened Knaub’s Korner Market at 1925 10th Street.
Members of the Gering High School music and drama departments will present “The Music Man” under the direction of Duane Stukesbary and John Hardt.
William Boyle, 52, of Central City, Iowa, was hired as the new electrical department head for the City of Gering.
50 years ago
The four committeemen for the Gering city council who made a fact finding trip to cities to the east relative to the purchase of the Kansas-Nebraska Natural Gas system in Gering will make a full report at the council meeting.
Great Western Sugar Co., has exercised its option to reject frozen beets. In the main contract between GW and the Nebraska Beet Growers Association the growers responsibility ended with delivery to the receiving station. From that point on the beets were the concern of GW. Weather conditions have been unique this year and GW cannot assume the entire risk of accepting frozen beets and is exercising their option.
Members of the Gering High School all-school play cast will present, “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Sharon Haverick was presented the reserve champion pole bending horse award at the annual festivities of the Nebraska American Quarter Horse Association in Grand Island.
The board of directors of Lockwood Corporation declared a cash dividend of 10 cents per share on the company’s common stock on Nov. 12.
60 years ago
Frontier Airlines stirred state-wide controversy in announcing cancellation of several flights.
The junior class play at Gerign, “Cheaper by the Dozen” was to be staged by the following cast: Cheryl Blythe, Dave Rogers, Jim Raymond, Linda Norton, Meredyth Scholten, Sharon Koenig, Dickey Shepard, Jerilyn Morris, Clifford Johnson, Jeri Larsen, Georgia Tripple, Judy Reifschneifer, Bob Pattison, Butch Wilson, Linda Lockwood, and Dick Kuxhausen.
Just before Thanksgiving cranberries were declared generally contaminated. Only a few were on local grocery shelves.
Pat Ditton, Gering senior won the Voice of Democracy speaking contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
70 years ago
Clyde A. Lweis, national VFW commander, addressed the local VFW at the elk dinner.
There were four returning lettermen to the Bulldog crew; Jerry Barton, Rich Hall, Don McCosh, and Fred Brown.
A.T. “Bert” Howeard of Scottsbluff resigned as State Republican chairman.
80 years ago
Charles Garner, 19, who pushed his wife into a Missouri lake, permitting her to drown, was given a life sentence. He surrendered to Chief Otto Sorenson in Gering.
Gering football team played York enroute to the Olklahoma-Nebraska game in Lincoln.
Winfield Evens, C.S. Foggle, George Ford, John Fench and O.A. Prickett were county farmers honored for their care of trees planted by conservation camps.
90 years ago
Arrangements being made to secure a tract of school land to include in a new wild game preserve.
R.E. Sheffer is back in the drug business, purchasing the Snider Drug Company.
Snow impending the sugar beet harvest, 40 percent are still remaining in the ground.
Talking pictures made their advent at the Royal theater in Gering.
100 years ago
The J.W. Kinnamon farm on the Country Club road was sold, the purchase price being $400 per acre.
Considerable talk was making the rounds among the sugar circles that Great Western was planning to erect a mill in Mitchell.
110 years ago
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Beck.
Fred Stone came home from four years in the Navy.
Union Pacific put in the crossing over the Burlington at Northport.
B.F. Gentry of Minatare purchased the controlling interest of the Scotts Bluff County Abstract company in Gering.
120 years ago
C.R. Lacy and Miss Sarah A. Thompson were married.
A.E. Bracken and Miss Maggie Smith were married.
Mrs. Esther Whipple, wife of Capt. C.B. Whipple, died.
130 years ago
E.M. Cowen purchased the Gazette newspaper over at Freeport in Banner County.
Ira Wilson Eliza McClenahan, Enoch E. Law, Omer B. Wilson, Thomas Taylor and Benjamin Brown advertised for final proof.
