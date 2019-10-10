Yesteryears — Oct. 10

10 years ago
Gering Public Schools received high marks from the Nebraska Department of Education in reading and mathematics in the 10th State Report Card.
Domestic violence doesn’t just cause pain in the home. It can also have a negative impact on the workplace, according to DOVES program staff member Lisa Peden who spoke at the Gering Business Club’s first meeting of the fall.
Gering football team improves to 5-1 with a win over McCook.
The Gering girls golf team headed back to the Class B state tournament for the second year in a row.
20 years ago
People throughout the town responded enthusiastically, sending the Gering Christmas Lights Fundraiser over the goal set just three and a half months ago. According to Nadine Sieb, director of the Gering New Horizons, the organization has already received $10,028.16.
Wages and salaries continue to rise in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, according to an annual survey conducted by the Platte Valley Human Resources Association.
The Gering Bulldogs football team dropped to 1-4 with a 41-0 loss to eighth ranked Alliance.
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team returned to action after a nearly two week layoff with a three set victory over Alliance. Gering won the match 15-10, 17-15, 16-14.
30 years ago
At its meeting Monday morning, the county commissioners took under advisement a request from Gering Mayor Bob Unzicker for the city of Gering and Scotts Bluff County to work together in requestion a Circle Nine designation from Union Pacific Railroad. The designation would prohibit train whistles from being blown at the intersections with the city limits and at Terry Boulevard, Country Club Road and 21st Street.
Shelly Meter and Jeff Martischewsky were married.
Jason Tamarak, 16, and Dezn Truax, 17, both of Gering, shared second place honors at the prestigious Air Force Academy Karate Tournament held in Colorado Springs.
40 years ago
Gering Bulldogs celebrated their homecoming with a victory over Chadron, 14-6. Lori Foote and Steve Radzymski were crowned queen and king; Crystal Fisher and Scott Rohrbuck, first attendants, and Denise Wozinak and Mike Minch second attendants.
The Leonard E. Powell family of Gering will be host family for Miss Swafiya Noor Muhidden, foreign exchange student of Mombassa, Kenya.
Gering Western Sugar began beet harvest, Monday, Oct. 8, 1979.
Lee Cashler was presented with a Distinguished Service Citation at the War Dads Convention in Scottsbluff, for being the oldest member in Nebraska and ono of the oldest in the national organization.
50 years ago
Charles Yount was elected vice chairman of Oregon Trail Days.
Mary Helen Swanbom and Neil Buehler, named royalty of Gering homecoming. Attendants were Pam McCall, Steve Heil, Shari Schlothauer and Greg Sherlock.
John Troxel, 22, died as a result of a bullet wound.
The entire state of Nebraska as well as most of Wyoming and Colorado, was covered with snow. Some areas had 18 inches.
Banner County Farm Conservationists honored were Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Barrett and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Van Pelt. Also honored were three Banner County Soil and Water Conservation supervisores, William B. Patton, L. Wayne Warner and C. Lyle Barrett.
60 years ago
Sen. J.F. Kennedy stopped for a few hours in Scottsbluff and lashed out at Agriculture Secretary Benson’s farm program.
Orville H. Bartow, 73, who came to the valley with his parents in 1889, died at Torrington. He was a longtime Gering resident and prominent Odd Fellow.
70 years ago
The Courier was covered with pictures of the loading of 1,300 head of cattle to market from Lisco from the Eldred ranch.
Mrs. Laura Dennis of Scottsbluff died following an automobile accident in Scottsbluff.
The staff for Bulldog Barks totaled 28, Daisy Hale was editor.
Ground was broken for a new community church in Harrisburg.
Jack Q. Miller and Geraldine Ferguson were married in Gering.
80 years ago
R.F. Durnal, 78, pioneer of 1884, died in Bayard.
Dewy Carmody of Scottsbluff was top spud picker at a bushel a minute to win the district contest.
Another carload of food was shipped by the Masonic lodges of the valley to the Fremont Masonic Home.
Mayor A.T. Howard of Scottsbluff flipped his derby in the ring against Harry Coffee for Congress.
Dr. J.P. Wyerens, Scottsbluff physician, died.
Dr. W.E. Shike occupied new quarters with florescent lighting, a major innovation.
90 years ago
Hull post office, one of the earliest in the county, was discontinued. It had been conducted by Mrs. Louise Hoyes for many years.
The deal was closed for the purchase, by the state, of land for the Wildcat game preserve.
100 years ago
The matter of securing government currency was a topic brought before the commercial club.
John D. Owens, father of R.D. Ownes, passed away at his home in Scottsbluff at the age of 82.
Considerable feeling was evidenced throughout the valley over the possible trouble with the I.W.W. element.
The Harrisburg State Bank, organized on the strength of possible oil development in Banner County, closed its doors and an announcement was made that the affairs of the institution would be liquidated through the Scottsbluff National Bank.
110 years ago
Roy Baker and Miss Ella White were married.
Miss Dulce Reasor of Gering was maid of honor at the Ak-Sar-Ben ball in Omaha.
The Randall corner north of the First State Bank was bought by Woofenden and Birchell as a prospective site for the Gering Mercantile building.
Fred A. Ayer, right of way agent for the Union Pacific, came into Gering, and set about purchasing right of way in Creighton, Gering and Mitchell valleys.
120 years ago
The county fair was held in Gering, hitting very bad weather and was a financial loss.
130 years ago
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edson Gering.
Miles J. Huffman, attorney from Illinois, located in Gering.
An election vote $15,000 county refunding bonds was called.
The Courier first called attention to the feasibility of the government constructing two large irrigation canals, one on each side of the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.