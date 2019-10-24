Yesteryears —Oct. 24

10 years ago
They’ve got a deal. The Gering Education Association and the Gering Public School District have been negotiating a new contract since spring. On Monday night, over two months into the 2009-10 school year, the school board voted to accept a one-year contract with the association.
Gering is very active and is doing well, Gering Mayor Susan Wiedeman said. The mayor gave a state of the city address during the lunch meeting of the Gering Business Club at the Gering Civic Center, which is being remodeled with $200,000 from a state grant and matching city funds.
The pieces are coming together in the $8.5 million water project to become a reality.
The Farm and Ranch Museum (FARM) hosted a traveling exhibit from Kearney’s Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA).
Gering’s volleyball team downed Sidney to continue their roll. The team has won their last four matches, six of their last seven.
20 years ago
Scotts Bluff County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of the old US Bank building for $580,000.
With funding assistance from the city and the state, Gering police cars will soon be equipped with in-car video camera systems.
With a slogan of accessibility, agriculture and action, Bayard’s Phil Erdman announced his candidacy for the state’s 47th Legislative District.
The ghosts and characters of Halloween will be out in force at the Riverside Zoo in Scottsbluff for the annual Spooktacular.
Gering’s Megan Ruzicka finished seventh to become the Bulldogs’ sole State cross country qualifier.
Neal Blomenkamp, manager of Runza restaurants, has received the Sam Walton Business Leader Award for 1999.
30 years ago
A chilly beautiful morning began another year’s exciting Old West Weekend. A marching band parade and field competition, foo and bicycle races, swing choir competition, pedal tractor races and of course, the hot air balloons. An estimated 6,000 - 7,000 record crowd attended the early Saturday morning balloon lift-off at the Webber launch field.
Patrons of the Gering Post Office will have a modernized, updated facility in approximately two weeks.
Robby Dawkins, 70th president of the united States Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) will visit the Panhandle. Nebraska is currently ranked as the No. 2 Jaycee state in America in the annual Parade of State Competition.
40 years ago
Gering City Council approved the re-zoning of land along the newly relocated Highway 71, from residential A to residential B. This will allow multi-family dwellings in the form of four plexes and professional office buildings to be built.
Area twirlers entered the state twirling competition held in Omaha and brought home a score for trophies. Those competing were Gale Senter, daughter of Lavetaa Senter of Mitchell; Chelanie Adam, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwain Adam of Gering and Jackie Caton, daughter of Jo Caton of Gering.
Homecoming queen and king fro the Minatare High School were Roxie Rydl and Jerome Lackey.
The family musical, “Up With People,” is scheduled to perform at the Scottsluff Senior High School auditorium.
50 years ago
Gering Chamber of Commerce selected Mickey Reavis to head the organization.
Two Gering teenagers, Rob McDonald and Susan Thompson to be honored as Gering’s outstanding teenagers of 1969.
Deputy Sheriff Jim Miller will succeed Dick Smith who recently resigned as sheriff.
Rick Rubottom, junior tailback from Gering, scored twice for the Chadron State Eagles in their 36-27 loss to Hastings College.
60 years ago
A 49-day Swift & Company strike was finally settled.
Waldo Dutton was the only candidate nominated by the new Gering Valley Conservancy district for the city director and was declared elected. There were eight candidates for the other five director posts.
The C.A. Geils observed their Golden Wedding.
70 years ago
Melvin McKee of Gering was named vice president of the Nebraska Volunteer Firemen.
John Olmos of Scottsbluff died will playing Russian Roulette.
Mrs. C.D. Starbuck ( Maxine Zingg of Gering) became a resident of Turkey.
Highway 26 was extended by the government through Wyoming.
80 years ago
T.J. Lockwood embarked int he manufacturing business in Gering, coming to town from Kimball.
D.H. McGrew fell 55 feet in a well near the town of McGrew. He escaped with minor cuts and bruises.
Daily bag on ducks was 10, possession 20.
Bob Simmons and Bishop Beecher were named 33rd degree Masons.
90 years ago
Wm. S. McKee, 63, prominent Banner County early settler, died.
Ralph R. Tompsett and Bertha Dolan were married.
Van Johnson, T.C. Reeder and others engaged in the silver fox farming industry.
Ray W. Clifton graduated form the March field aviation school in California.
100 years ago
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Sands.
Albert E. Burkey and Miss Ethel Snook were married. The Rev. C.K. Shackleford conducted the service.
The Farmers Union of Gering was incorporated with Geo W. Lawyer as president and H.H. Sands as manager.
Ten I.W.W. members were bound to district court being charged with criminal syndicalism, an attorney being sent here from Chicago to defend them.
110 years ago
Attorney Hobert of Mitchell purchased two resident lots in Gering from Martin Bristol.
The Scottsbluff Republican reluctantly admitted that the Union Pacific was to build at Gering.
Ernest Zehner, J.E. Graham, Robert M. Lee and A.H. Fuller were landowners who closed right of ways to the Union Pacific.
Valley pioneers James Westervelt and Jennie Woolfenden were married. Chester Geil and Bertha Bitterman were married.
120 years ago
Harry Haig of Mitchell Valley was badly bruised in a runaway.
T.F. Johnson came from Colorado to take charge of the Gering mills.
130 years ago
Ed W. Sayre and Miss Maggie Wood were married.
The republican county ticket nominated were as followed: W.H. Hulber, county judge; B.F. Gentry, clerk; Milton Byal, sheriff, James Westervelt, treasuer; J.L. Gilmore, surveyor; W.H. Johnson, coroner; Miss Frances Brown, superintendent; A. Kennedy, Ed Thorton and Ellis Lowry, commissioners.
