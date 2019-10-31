Yesteryears — Oct. 31

10 years ago
The city-owned building that housed the old Sun Mart store has been transferred to a city entity that will make it easier to sell the building. Monday night the Gering City Council approved a transfer of the building to the Gering Leasing Corporation for $1.
Enrollment in the Gering Public Schools was 2,027 last week, slightly up from last year’s total of 2,021.
The Panhandle Women’s Conference, along with Camp Rock and KCMI radio, hosted singer/songwriter Annie Chapman at the Gering Civic Cnter.
Gering’s football team stays on a roll heading into state playoffs after a 30-22 win over Scottsbluff.
The Gering volleyball team posts a 2-1 record in the Pilfold Invite.
Country Kitchen closed their doors due to a lack of business on Oct. 22.
One of the oldest buildings in Gering will be relocated to the Farm and Ranch Museum. The log cabin, which had been covered with dry wall located at 765 P Street, owned by Alvin “Sam” Schumacker was built in 1898.
20 years ago
Future economic development in Scottsbluff could hinge on a vote coming up on Nov. 2. That’s the day Scottsbluff residents decide whether to keep the city’s sales tax.
Unanimous approval by the members of the Gering City Council has cleared the way for residents to light up the sky with fireworks at the end of the year.
Inheritance taxes, a hot topic during this year’s legislative session, comes back on general file in January in the Nebraska Unicameral.
Joe was nimble and Joe was Quicke and Joe made Torrington very sick. With apologies to Mother Goose, Joe Quicke’s sparkling defensive play led the Gering football team to to their second victory of the season with a 12-6 triumph over Torrington.
Gering’s Megan Ruzicka finished a very successful cross country season with a 44th place finish in the state meet in Kearney.
The Banner County Wildcats football team clinched a state playoff berth with a 36-20 victory over the Potter-Dix Coyotes in the Wildcats Homecoming game.
The 1999 Banner County Homcoming court was made up of Queen Alisa Richards, King Billy Stauffer, first attendants Tiffany Custer and B.J. Malm, and second attendants Laurie Gifford and Ryan Beam.
30 years ago
The Gering Board of Education voted to purchase new stage lights and a curtain at its meeting. The board approved the purchase after being advised by Dr. William Lockwood, superintendent, that the existing system had shorted out, making it unsafe to use.
The enjoyment Pauline Ross gets from needlework shows in the beautifully detailed, delicate items she makes. This delicate beauty is probably the reason her work was chosen to be sold at the Molly Brown House in Denver.
Jill Gurney, president of the Gering Jaycees was recongnized for leading her chapter to the NO. 1 growth chapter in the state by Nebraska Jaycee President Gary Person and National Jaycee President Robby Dawkins.
40 years ago
Mrs. June Saathoff was named office manager for the City of Gering offices.
Wayne Batt, Mitchell, won an International Harvester 484 utility tractor at IH’s “Red Power Showdown Days.”
Ray Ernst, attended and completed the Intermediate School of Banking.
Ninety-five percent of the sugar beets had been harvested. Sugar content was 16.05%, which was about four-tenths of a percent below normal.
Lori Peiper and John Pederson were crowned queen and king during Homecoming festivities at Mitchell High School.
50 years ago
Richard Groskopf was named delegate in the National 4-H Club Congress.
Teri Bushhammer was crowned Minatare homecoming queen and Mike Loutzenhiser was crowned king at half-time during the Minatare-Mitchell game.
60 years ago
The first 177 farmers in the Gering area delivering sugar beets had an average 18.96 tons per acre yield, highest in history.
Halloween “pranksters” damaged several fire hydrants in Gering.
70 years ago
W.E. Snell was named national president of the Highway 26 Association.
Stanley Hawley, state superintendent representative and former Geringite, was here to assist Mas Emeery in stating school reorganization activities in the county.
Minatare pioneer of 1887 Samuel Kelly died.
80 years ago
Willard Gentry was one of Nebraska’s 10 Young Citizens honored by the American Legion. Margaret Hahn of Harrisbury was one of 10 girls.
John Jirdon presided and Carl Evers of the Union Pacific spoke at the valley chambers meeting in Gering, which attracted 120 people.
The Brown bean plant had 19 employees engaged in processing. There were 14,000 acres of beans in the valley.
90 years ago
Frank H. Koenig and F.C. Taylor filed for re-election as sheriff and treasurer and Ed. J. Whipple for the nomination for district court clerk.
William Dupont was put in jail after being charged with the slaying of Henry Hoover. Both were colored men living in Lyman.
Six inches of snow blanketed the North Platte valley.
Tom Fisher, 65, of Minatare was judged the best fiddler in an old time contest.
100 years ago
James Ettien, a well known valley man, died at Winterset, Iowa.
The action of the state banking board was upheld by the district court at Licnoln to grant a bank charter to Grant L. Shumway of Scottsbluff.
Sheriff Koenig went to Los Angeles, to bring back Lon Gay, who was charged with having stolen two carloads of cattle from the Wine-teer herd near McGrew and having marketed them in south Omaha.
110 years ago
Argil Harshman and Mrs. Nora Hoyt of Minatare were married.
D.W. White, for many years merchant at Camp Clarke, died at Bridgeport. He was 77 years old.
The firm of Miller Bros. & Looney was formed.
120 years ago
The Irrigators Band was incorporated by J.H. Casselman and others at Scottsbluff.
Political discussion occupied the Courier columns to the expulsion of other things.
130 years ago
Mary A. Fanning, Henry Nolte, and Luella K. Thornburg were advertising for final proof.
The first five year homestead final proof ever made in the county was by Phil Jurisch, for a quarter section just southeast of the present location of Melbeta.
